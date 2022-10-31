ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAWeekly.com

Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
itrwrestling.com

“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer

When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
The Independent

Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
ringsidenews.com

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases

Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
bjpenndotcom

Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle

A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
worldboxingnews.net

Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly

Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
bjpenndotcom

UFC announces main card lineup for UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the full main card for UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira. Next weekend, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for a blockbuster PPV event. From 2016 onwards, you could make the argument that the world’s most famous arena has been...
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy