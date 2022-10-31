Read full article on original website
Jake Paul speculates on why his fight with Anderson Silva “tanked”: “I lost like millions of dollars”
It’s been a tough week for Jake Paul. Despite beating Anderson Silva in their boxing bout, the YouTuber turned combat sports superstar had to deal with a lot of people calling the win fake. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like the Paul vs. Silva event under-performed sales wise in both tickets and pay-per-view buys.
MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
Jake Paul says he’s willing to entertain rebooking a fight with Tommy Fury as long as certain conditions are met
Jake Paul says he’s willing to entertain rebooking a fight with Tommy Fury as long as certain conditions are met. Jake Paul, 25, is riding high these days, especially after recently defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th. Paul’s record is now set at 6 wins, no losses with 4 of those wins coming by knockout.
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
Jake Paul reveals brother Logan has been privately urging him to retire: “Leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed his brother wants him to retire. ‘The Problem Child’ has only been a professional boxer for less than three years. Despite that, Paul has risen to become one of the biggest names in the sport. He’s done that by picking a fight with MMA, and legends from the competing combat sport.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle
A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
MMAmania.com
Rose Namajunas ‘got what I needed’ out of Carla Esparza rematch: ‘You don’t always have Mona Lisas’
Rose Namajunas has come to terms with the result of her last fight. At UFC 274 in May 2022, Namajunas suffered a second career defeat to Carla Esparza in the evening’s co-main event (watch highlights). The split decision loss for “Thug” saw her lose her UFC Strawweight title in the process.
Cris Cyborg explains why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA
Cris Cyborg is explaining why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA. Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA), currently holds both the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles. Nunes most recently avenged her loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA) and reclaimed her bantamweight belt at UFC 277 this past July.
Brendan Schaub hits back at Anthony Smith over calling fans to boycott Jake Paul’s boxing matches: “That’s silly”
Brendan Schaub disagrees with UFC contender Anthony Smith about Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has proven to be a controversial figure in combat sports. While some, such as Mike Tyson, have praised Paul for bringing attention to boxing, not everyone agrees. In fact, most MMA fighters seem to be against the YouTuber.
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly
Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
UFC announces main card lineup for UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the full main card for UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira. Next weekend, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for a blockbuster PPV event. From 2016 onwards, you could make the argument that the world’s most famous arena has been...
