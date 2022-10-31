ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOCFA_0itfXc0o00
1 of 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries.

The tribe, which has a reservation in northwest California, says in its lawsuit against the Biden administration that the Trinity River that it relies on for food and cultural purposes has been decimated by decades of the federal government diverting water.

The suit alleges the U.S. Department of the Interior has failed to follow laws that require the contractors who use that water to pay money for habitat restoration projects. It says those contractors owe $340 million for environmental restoration work along the Trinity River and other places damaged by water diversions.

“The river has become a place that is no longer a healing place, but a place that is a sick place,” said Jill Sherman-Warne, a member of the Hoopa tribal council.

The suit also alleges that the federal government has failed to appropriately consult with the tribe on matters related to the river.

The Interior Department declined to comment through spokesman Tyler Cherry.

Since the 1950s, the Trinity River has been a major source of water for the Central Valley Project, a system of dams, reservoirs and canals that sends water south to farmers who harvest fruits, nuts and other crops. Fish that swim through the river include the coho salmon, which is listed as an endangered species. Twelve miles of the river flow through the tribe’s reservation.

Congress updated laws governing the water project’s operation in 1992. It gave the tribe some power to concur over changes to river flows, added requirements for protecting fish in the Trinity River, and stated any renewals of long-term water contracts had to follow existing laws.

At the end of the Obama administration, Congress passed a law saying that any temporary federal contracts for water could be turned into permanent ones if they pay back the federal government for certain costs. Previously, the contracts had to be reapproved on a regular basis.

Westlands Water District, the nation’s largest agricultural water district, was one of the contractors that converted its water contract to a permanent one. The new agreement doesn’t grant Westlands any additional water or promise that it will get everything in dry years, but it effectively gives the district a contract for water in perpetuity.

The deal was controversial because David Bernhardt, a former Westlands lobbyist, was interior secretary when the contract was approved and a judge later declined to validate it. But Westlands and the federal government are still moving forward with it, Westlands spokeswoman Shelley Cartwright said. The district has rejected claims it received special treatment.

The suit alleges the contract fails to include requirements for habitat restoration payments. As Bernhardt left office, he wrote a memo agreeing with staff recommendations that most environmental mitigation work related to the Central Valley Project was complete.

Daniel Cordalis, deputy solicitor for water resources in Biden’s Interior Department, later rescinded that decision. But the tribes allege the money has still not been paid. Cherry, the interior spokesman, didn’t respond to an email asking for the department’s current position on whether the work is done.

Tribal leaders, though, say restoration work is far from complete and that the river is in dire need of help.

“An integral part of the life here is the Trinity River. That changed dramatically in the 1950s when Congress chose to dam up the river,” said Mike Orcutt, fisheries director for the Hoopa Valley Tribe. “We’ve been fighting for decades to right that wrong.”

Cartwright, the Westlands’ spokeswoman, said the district pays a set fee to a restoration fund based on how much water it receives. She said in an email that the contract “provides for the payment of money, consistent with federal law.”

The tribe initially sued during the Trump administration but later put the lawsuit on hold and hoped to settle with the Biden administration. The current interior secretary is Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna Tribe and the first Native American to hold a cabinet position. Tribal officials chose to renew the lawsuit because the Biden administration has not changed course, leaders said.

__

This story has been updated to say Westlands Water District has a permanent contract for water, not a permanent right. It has also been corrected to say the tribe previously put the lawsuit on hold.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Bay Area

New Report Shows Grim Picture of Escalating Climate Crisis in California

A new report by state scientists shows a grim picture of the escalating climate crisis in California. It shows that the effects of climate change, including wildfires, are increasingly taxing our environment and our health at a faster rate than anticipated. This has all led to record-high temperatures, unrelenting drought...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. Information obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request shows that Larrondo’s job ended...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires. On a visit to Elm City last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
ELM CITY, NC
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (four, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight) 03-05-06-08-17-19-21-22-30-41-44-47-48-50-52-53-71-78-79-80 (three, five, six, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty) Match 4. 01-06-17-24 (one, six, seventeen, twenty-four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing the possibility of having more penalties heaped onto the amount he already owes for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as the punitive damages phase of his Connecticut trial is set to begin Friday in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than $2.2 million in grant funding will go toward improving railroad crossings in 11 counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. The projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches and in some cases replacing approaches and crossings, Beshear said Wednesday in a statement. “The projects being accomplished with the help of these grants will result in greater safety for the millions of vehicles that cross railroad tracks and more efficient operation of the crossings themselves,” Beshear said. A Transportation Cabinet committee screened applications from railroad companies and Secretary Jim Gray approved 17 projects, the statement said. Companies agreed to a minimum 20% match.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
DELPHI, IN
The Associated Press

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of the boy’s apparent overdose and, hours later, to the girl’s death at different homes in Galliano, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Investigators believe both thought they were taking Percocet, a brand of oxycodone, said Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesperson for Webre. Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, was arrested Thursday night and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, on Monday, Webre said.
GALLIANO, LA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Keno” game were:. 03-05-06-08-17-19-21-22-30-41-44-47-48-50-52-53-71-78-79-80 (three, five, six, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy