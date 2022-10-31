ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accusations, denials, rocks fly in Hardesty-Gonzalez race

By Tim Steele, Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Accusations and denials continue to fly in the Portland City Council race between incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez after Gonzalez’ campaign headquarters was vandalized for the second time in a month.

The Gonzalez campaign said recent comments Hardesty made calling his staff Republicans has incited political violence toward them.

The Gonzalez campaign sent Hardesty’s office a cease-and-desist letter about her comments on his staffers and his ideology.

During the KOIN 6 News debate between the candidates, Hardesty said, “My opponent has only worked with Republican folks, all his staff are Republican folks, they’ve only worked for other Republican people who have been elected.”

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, October 31, 2022 (KOIN)

Hardesty doubled down on Monday and said his comments reflect a Republican perspective.

His comments, she said, are “consistent with a Republican ideology. All he’s got in his law and order platform, and our community needs so much more than that.”

Late on Saturday night, a large rock was thrown through the windows at the Gonzalez headquarters causing an estimated $8000 in damage. PPB told KOIN 6 News there are no suspects and no confirmed motive, but investigators said they “are investigating the possibility of a connection between the ‘direct action’ event and the campaign office vandalism.”

Both Gonzalez and Hardesty condemn the vandalism.

Portland City Commissioner candidate Rene Gonzalez, October 31, 2022 (KOIN)

“I’m a Biden Democrat. Her statements are false,” Gonzalez told KOIN 6 News. “As the rhetoric goes up and we see acts of violence, we felt the need to calm things down. These are the facts. This is who we are and let Portlanders decide.”

Hardesty said her comments are not responsible for any vandalism at the Gonzalez headquarters.

“Let me just say, as the first Black woman to serve on Portland’s City Council, I certainly understand the fear that Mr. Gonzalez and his team are experiencing, but I in no way had anything to do with that,” she said. “I have always been a student of Dr. Martin Luther King, non-violent direct action. My entire adult life that’s been who I am.”

Gonzalez blames Hardesty for campaign HQ vandalism

Gonzalez said the political extremism has gotten worse in Portland recently, citing vandalism to the homes of Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan.

“I think this has really accelerated the last couple of years,” he said. “Like everyday Portlanders, we have to clean up the mess and get on with our lives.”

A rock was thrown through the windows at the Rene Gonzalez campaign headquarters in Portland, October 30, 2022 (Rene for Portland)

Comments / 18

Caleigh Frances
3d ago

Can Portland for the love of this city PLEASE ELECT PEOPLE THAT WILL DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE CRIME, HOMELESSNESS AND FINALLY GET RID OF THESE PATHETIC PEOPLE INCLUDING THE MAYOR THAT HAS DESTROYED THIS ONCE GREAT CITY! MY GOD! GET THIS UGLY HATEFUL WOMAN OUT!

Reply(1)
26
Bamboo
3d ago

Hardesty can't even be financially responsible, a judge forced her to pay a bank back money she owed. besides owning the IRS money and also taking money from a non-profit organization. she does not belong in that position at all.

Reply
10
Mr Pickles
3d ago

The crypt keeper is desperate because she knows she on the way out. Voting her out will benefit everyone except the criminals.

Reply
19
 

