4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
This University of Michigan senior’s movie needed an international crew and $20K
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jason Fine mentions the classics from top directors -- Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Boogie Nights,” and Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” -- when you talk to him about the movies that stick in his head.
Houdini’s final mystery: The story behind the magician’s untimely death in Detroit
A shroud of mystery remains around the magician's untimely death.
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Emagine Theatres offers free movie ticket to Veterans
(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of Veteran's Day, Emagine Theatres is offering a free movie ticket to veterans. The offer will only be available on Sunday, Nov. 6 for active and veteran service members. Tickets are only available in theaters. Veteran's Day is Friday, Nov. 11.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit
DETROIT – On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital. Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit
After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
Remembering Harry Houdini's Halloween death in Detroit 96 years later
You may not have known, but Harry Houdini performed his last show in downtown Detroit before dying at a Detroit hospital in 1926.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary
WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”. Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts...
fox2detroit.com
Masquerade Tribute to Icons Show: 80's Blast from the past
The talented actress, singer and Morris Day impersonator, Jay Fears joined our show this morning with a live in-studio performance. The Masquerade Tribute to Icons Show will be at the Blue Finn Bar and Grill in Warren at 8 p.m.
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
Explore Michigan's spookiest places with haunted history this Halloween
All month long, The Daily J podcast has been exploring Michigan’s most haunted places. From Mackinac Island to Detroit’s oldest bar and beyond, the stories that we’ve gathered will truly give you goosebumps. Happy Halloween!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6
Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
The Livonia Halloween Hix House Stuns Again With Yard Decorations
There is one house that, every Halloween, goes all out with decorations for Halloween. Calling them decorations in fact may be a bit of an understatement, considering every year hundreds of people come to the Hix House located at 14052 Hix Rd in Livonia. It's very rare that a house...
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
What it took to bring many priceless Van Goghs to Michigan, how they’re protected
DETROIT - It was only Jill Shaw’s third day on the job at the Detroit Institute of Arts when she learned of what would end up being a half-decade monumental task. After six painstaking years in the making, one of the biggest collections of Van Gogh original works anywhere in the world can now be seen in Michigan.
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
Thick-cut, delectable, full of history: Zingerman’s Roadhouse sweet potato fries are a winner
ANN ARBOR, MI - For the last few weeks, I’ve tried to highlight food across the Ann Arbor area that fits well at football tailgates. A few weeks ago, I chomped down on the pulled pork nachos while watching a game at Wolverine State Brewing. Last week was the bacon gouda burger at the “Spartan-friendly” Haymaker Public House.
