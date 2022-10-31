ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Emagine Theatres offers free movie ticket to Veterans

(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of Veteran's Day, Emagine Theatres is offering a free movie ticket to veterans. The offer will only be available on Sunday, Nov. 6 for active and veteran service members. Tickets are only available in theaters. Veteran's Day is Friday, Nov. 11.  
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit

DETROIT – On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital. Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit

After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
DETROIT, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6

Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
