43-year-old driver killed in crash into occupied home, North Carolina police say

A driver died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into an occupied home, according to North Carolina police.

The 43-year-old was driving in Asheville just before 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 when he lost control and traveled into a nearby yard, according to a statement from the Asheville Police Department.

The car then crashed into the back of the home, the statement says. People were inside at the time, but none of them were hurt.

The driver, who police identified as Quentin Olando Thompson, died of his injuries on scene, the statement says.

An obituary for Thompson could not be found.

Police are investigating the crash.