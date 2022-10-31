Independence star Judah Price sets WV single-season scoring record

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – A local high schooler ran his way into the West Virginia state record book on Friday night.

Independence Senior Running Back Judah Price broke the all-time state record for most points in a season, with another big performance against Wyoming East on Friday, October 28th.

Price finished his senior season with 300 points scored in just 9 games.

In an interview, Price took us through the play that etched his name into West Virginia High School Football history forever.

“Honestly the play was designed to go to the middle, but I bounced it outside to hit the cameras a little bit,” Price joked. “Then I stiff-armed the corner. I probably could have run around him but it made it a little better. But it was so, so crazy. Honestly, everything was just perfect. Everybody was down there cheering for me. I think even some of the people from the other team were cheering for me.”

Price’s 300 points to finish the season blew past the previous record of 276, held by Poca alum and current Marshall Running Back Ethan Payne.

Independence Head Coach John Lilly called Price the team’s alpha dog and a great leader both on and off the field. He said the entire team was excited when they found out how close Price was to the record with two weeks left in the season.

“After the Man game when we were made aware that he was close to it we made a concerted effort, especially Friday night. We wanted him to get the record and we dialed up some plays just so he could get the record,” said Lilly.

Despite his eye-popping numbers, Price says he’s not taking time to reflect on his record-breaking season just yet.

The Patriots came up just short of their goal, losing in the state championship game last season. Price added despite the accolades his performances this season is garnering, he won’t take the time to reflect on his record-breaking year until Indy lifts the state championship trophy in Wheeling.

“It’s more of an ‘on down the line’ thing, when we’re old and have nothing better to do than talk about our memories,” Price told 59News. “But right now our main focus is to win a state championship. And stats come no matter what, but that’s our main goal.”

