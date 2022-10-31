ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Eversource CEO asks Biden to take emergency action on New England natural gas supply

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRk4D_0itfTYrI00
The Everett LNG Facility. Jonathan L. Wiggs/The Boston Globe

The head of Eversource is sounding the alarm to President Biden, urgently requesting that he use emergency powers to ensure New England residents will have enough fuel to stay warm and avoid blackouts this winter.

The concerns were expressed by Eversource President and CEO Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. in a letter sent to the White House last Thursday.

“As both an energy company CEO and a lifelong New Englander, I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region,” Nolan wrote.

Despite Eversource and other entities accelerating work on large-scale clean energy projects like offshore wind farms and hydropower facilities, Nolan said that New England remains dependent on natural gas to meet power needs — both this winter and for the foreseeable future.

Nolan also cites concerns raised by ISO-New England, the region’s electricity grid operator, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For months, representatives from those organizations have warned that New England will not have enough natural gas to meet power supply needs if weather conditions bring a period of severe cold to the region.

During the winter, the natural gas pipelines that serve New England typically operate at maximum capacity, according to information from ISO-New England quoted by Nolan. But if the weather gets very cold for an extended period of time, those pipelines cannot meet the region’s heating demands without “significant injections” of liquefied natural gas, or LNG. Both the gas distribution system and the electric power system in New England rely on imported LNG.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities said on Monday that natural gas rates would rise this winter between 11% and 27% compared to last year and based on location, WCVB reported.

While industry leaders have raised concerns about reliability in New England before, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added new wrinkles to the equation. Normally, pipelines are supplemented by shipments of foreign LNG coming into a facility in Everett, according to Nolan.

“However, because of the war in Ukraine, imported LNG is not available to the New England region in the volumes necessary to meet this winter’s needs without causing further stress on European markets and the American economy,” he wrote.

Further, Nolan warned that increasing New England’s reliance on foreign-sourced natural gas could indirectly benefit the Russian war effort. European shortages could be made worse if New England has to increase its reliance on foreign natural gas, according to Nolan.

“More fundamentally, from a national security perspective, it will put upward pressure on prices in the international market for natural gas. As a major gas supplier, Russia will directly benefit from higher prices, and that in turn threatens to subsidize the Russian military and prolong the war in Ukraine,” he wrote.

In his letter, Nolan suggested a number of actions for Biden and his administration to take as soon as possible. He pushed for an emergency order that would allow Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to oversee new, temporary connections between energy facilities. Nolan asked Biden to waive the Jones Act, which mandates that goods shipped between U.S. ports must be transported by U.S. flagged vessels. The deliveries made to Everett are done by foreign-flagged vessels.

There were no U.S. flagged LNG vessels, as of Feb. 2020, according to Natural Gas Intelligence, meaning that LNG produced in the U.S. cannot be shipped to LNG import facilities in the country.

Nolan also urged Granholm to convene a group of federal officials, electricity regulators, LNG terminal operators, fuel suppliers, and more.

“The need for action now is compelling,” Nolan wrote. “Many of the solutions require advance planning because they may require actions by regulators, finding new resources, chartering vessels, arranging for additional fuel deliveries, and other yet to be identified extraordinary actions.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Truth About Cars

Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply

Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy