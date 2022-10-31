Read full article on original website
The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
Study shows Indiana’s most popular McDonald’s item
(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.
This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter
I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Illinois Man Stole 21 Tons of Wisconsin Muenster Cheese
Back in 2013, Veniamin Konstantinovich Balika was arrested after he melted away from the scene of the crime and got busted stealing 21 tons of cheese. NYDailyNews. This may sound cheesy, but Veniamin stole a refrigerated truck in New Jersey...With the intentions of selling what was on the inside, on the "black market." Inside the cold truck was 21 tons of Wisconsin Muenster Cheese. Dude, there's a black market for stolen cheese???
FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
