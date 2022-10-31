ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be

The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Hilarious Kentucky Mom “When Life Hands You Squirrels, You Make Lunch”

One Kentucky mom got the surprise of her life this past week when she went to get a diet coke out of the refrigerator. She decided to make the best out of the moment. Let's face as a mom you have to be prepared for just about anything. You literally never know what your kids are going to do from one minute to the next and if you aren't on your toes they are probably getting stepped on, taken off, or even crazier.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country

When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

Study shows Indiana’s most popular McDonald’s item

(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter

I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series Features Stories From IL/WI

If you want to find out more about hauntings in the Rockford area, I highly suggest checking out Expedition Entity on Paraflixx. It's that time of the year, Halloween. I'm thinking of ghosts and haunts. I enjoy watching those documentary series about the paranormal. The only problem is they are rarely about Illinois or Wisconsin. It would be a lot cooler if they did. Luckily, there's now one that focuses on our area.
ROCKFORD, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois Man Stole 21 Tons of Wisconsin Muenster Cheese

Back in 2013, Veniamin Konstantinovich Balika was arrested after he melted away from the scene of the crime and got busted stealing 21 tons of cheese. NYDailyNews. This may sound cheesy, but Veniamin stole a refrigerated truck in New Jersey...With the intentions of selling what was on the inside, on the "black market." Inside the cold truck was 21 tons of Wisconsin Muenster Cheese. Dude, there's a black market for stolen cheese???
WISCONSIN STATE
korncountry.com

New film highlights Indiana baseball legend

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
FRANKLIN, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy