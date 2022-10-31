Fairfax Announces Successful Completion of Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations to Independence Pet Group

Read full article on original website
Westland Insurance acquires Palmer Salmon Insurance and Vachon Insurance Group
Surrey, BC /Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen. , one of Canada’s fastest growing independent insurance brokers, today announced its acquisition of. Palmer Salmon Insurance. and. Vachon Insurance Group. . The addition of these two brokerages to the Westland family furthers its expansion across. Canada. and...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for ShelterPoint Insurance Company and ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit of “a-” (Excellent) of. ShelterPoint Insurance Company. (SPI) (. West Palm Beach, FL. ) and. ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company. (SPL) (. Garden City,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Legal & General Group Plc and Its Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the non-operating holding company, Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) (. United Kingdom. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of...
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to. per share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of. $0.44. per share. The dividend will be payable. December 30, 2022. , to stockholders of record as of. December...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Fubon Insurance’s balance...
Stimulus Payments 2022: How Americans Say They Would Spend an Additional Check
With inflation making it harder and harder to get by, some states are issuing inflation relief checks to offer their residents some financial relief. And if a recent GOBankingRates survey is any...
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
Corvus Insurance Enters Continental European Market Through Multi-Year Cyber Insurance Partnership with Travelers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering. ™ products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced it has partnered with The Travelers Companies, Inc., an industry leader in personal, business, and specialty insurance, to back its. Smart Cyber Insurance. ™ offering. This press release features multimedia. View the...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the. The tenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the. Board of Supervisors. (the " Board of Supervisors. ") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
Leia Inc. Announces $125M Debt Financing from Aon
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Leia Inc. , one of the leading nanotechnology companies providing a screen-based 3D experience without the need for AR/VR eyewear, today announced. , with support from services provided by Aon’s IP Solutions and insurance brokerage services. As one of the world’s most recognized IP-focused analytics platforms and...
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the. The following discussion and analysis presents a review of our consolidated. results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and. 2021 and financial condition as of. September 30, 2022. and. December...
Britain’s biggest suppliers to offer discounts for off-peak electricity usage
Ofgem approves National Grid scheme that could cut household bills by £100 this winter and reduce risk of power cuts
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Essent Group Ltd Q3 2022 Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy,. , which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare. Drawing upon the team’s...
ASSURANT, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts) The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") and the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended.
Zurich launches next generation global API marketplace Zurich eXchange
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has launched Zurich eXchange, a newly created global API marketplace that brings together the best services from across the. , enabling faster integration and more efficient collaboration throughout the company and with customers and partners. The move marks the next chapter of Zurich's digital transformation journey.
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: What is Driving the Affordability and Accessibility Challenges for Homeowners Insurance in High-Risk Western States
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Communities in wildfire-exposed regions are facing growing wildfire risk and increased losses, resulting in higher insurance costs and less choice for consumers. As more communities face devastation, increased attention is needed to examine the root underlying causes contributing to these problems. The American Property Casualty...
BrainsWay Announces Private Insurance Coverage from Premera Blue Cross for the Treatment of OCD Utilizing Deep TMS™
BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that. Premera Blue Cross. , an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. (BCBSA),...
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 90 Results of Operations 92 Investments 117 Derivatives 129 Policyholder Liabilities 132 Liquidity and Capital Resources 139 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 147 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 148 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 148 Risk Management 149 82.
