Health insurance companies overpay for some hospital radiology services: Radiological Society of North America

BrainsWay Announces Private Insurance Coverage from Premera Blue Cross for the Treatment of OCD Utilizing Deep TMS™
BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that. Premera Blue Cross. , an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. (BCBSA),...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: What is Driving the Affordability and Accessibility Challenges for Homeowners Insurance in High-Risk Western States
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Communities in wildfire-exposed regions are facing growing wildfire risk and increased losses, resulting in higher insurance costs and less choice for consumers. As more communities face devastation, increased attention is needed to examine the root underlying causes contributing to these problems. The American Property Casualty...
Affordable Care Act open enrollment guide; how to navigate HealthCare.gov, choose health insurance plan
The HealthCare.gov website through which millions of Americans can select their 2023 health insurance plan. AP. The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act.Experts say people searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health and doctors before picking a plan.More than 14.5 million people get health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare. The number swelled during the coronavirus pandemic after.
Medical Care Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition
WASHINGTON , Nov. 4 -- Medical Care, a peer-reviewed journal that says it features planning, organization, financing, provision and evaluation of health services from the. , published research articles on the following topics in its. November 2022. edition:. Original Articles:. * The 2016 Presidential Election and Prenatal Care Utilization Among...
PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights the principal factors that have affected our. financial condition and results of operations, as well as our liquidity and. capital resources, for the periods described. This discussion should be read in. conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes. thereto included in this Quarterly...
SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy,. , which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare. Drawing upon the team’s...
DHS launches free telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment
Chronotype, The (Rice Lake, WI) The state Department of Health Services announces a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment. COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to quickly access a clinician for a prescription. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following discussion and analysis is intended to help the reader understand our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources. This discussion should be read in conjunction with our audited financial statements and the accompanying notes as well as "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Genworth LTC rate increases helping insurer gain strength
Court settlements and rate actions are helping Genworth massage losses with its block of troubled long-tern care policies, executives said Wednesday. Speaking on a conference call with analysts, Dan Sheehan, chief financial officer and chief investment officer, said LTC claims are more severe in 2022. The end of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions contributed to a shift away from home-based care back to more costly facility care, he noted.
Bahir Dar University Researchers Detail Findings in Health Insurance (Perceived quality of care among households ever enrolled in a community-based health insurance scheme in two districts of northeast Ethiopia: a community-based, …): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To examine how clients perceived the quality of healthcare they received and identify associated factors both at the individual and facility levels. A community-based, cross-sectional study.”. The news reporters...
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Maloney Releases New Data Analysis Showing How Inflation Reduction Act Will Make Prescription Drugs, Health Insurance More Affordable for Millions of Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney , Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform , released new data showing the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for millions of Americans--across both Democratic and Republican congressional districts. This landmark law, which was passed by. Democrats. in. Congress.
Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
Surprising turn: Worker wages rising faster than the cost of job-based health insurance
Enjoy it while it lasts: Workers’ pay has been growing faster than the cost of job-based health insurance. This year, average pay rose 6.7% while the average increase in premiums for family coverage ticked up 1%, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation 2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey. “This could be the calm before the storm, as recent inflation suggests…
Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
2022 Q3 Fact Sheet
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. By delivering better health outcomes at lower costs. , a FORTUNE 500® company, is a diversified healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. Through our portfolio of government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs. Centene. offers affordable and high-quality...
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity
WASHINGTON , Nov. 3 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. Program integrity activities are designed to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of government resources. The federal-state. Unemployment Insurance. (UI) system has faced longstanding program integrity challenges. The enhanced UI benefits created...
Open Enrollment time is here, companies are rolling out 2023 plans: 7 changes for Floridians to consider [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With the cost of living up, getting a health insurance plan in Florida that covers your doctors, medications and emergency medical charges at the lowest price can make a big difference in your budget. But the process can feel so overwhelming. Whether you're picking a...
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 1. Critical accounting policies are defined as those that are representative of significant judgments and uncertainties and that potentially may result in materially different results under different assumptions and conditions. We base our discussion and analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results of operations on the amounts reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements, which we have prepared in accordance with.
Researcher at University of Houston College of Pharmacy Targets Pharmacy Practice (Patterns of Lipid Lowering Therapy Use Among Older Adults in a Managed Care Advantage Plan in the United States): Drugs and Therapies – Pharmacy Practice
-- Current study results on pharmacy practice have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The prevalence of cardiovascular events is increasing. There are many new lipids lowering therapies available in recent years.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research...
