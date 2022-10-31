Health insurance companies overpay for some hospital radiology services: Radiological Society of North America

Chronotype, The (Rice Lake, WI) The state Department of Health Services announces a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment. COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to quickly access a clinician for a prescription. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.

