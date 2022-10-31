Research Results from Showa University Update Knowledge of Coumarins and Indandiones (Risk and benefit trade-off of thromboprophylaxis in patients with Fontan circulation: insights from the National Database of Health Insurance Claims of Japan): Drugs and Therapies – Coumarins and Indandiones

Read full article on original website
Related
Researcher at University of Houston College of Pharmacy Targets Pharmacy Practice (Patterns of Lipid Lowering Therapy Use Among Older Adults in a Managed Care Advantage Plan in the United States): Drugs and Therapies – Pharmacy Practice
-- Current study results on pharmacy practice have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The prevalence of cardiovascular events is increasing. There are many new lipids lowering therapies available in recent years.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research...
Bahir Dar University Researchers Detail Findings in Health Insurance (Perceived quality of care among households ever enrolled in a community-based health insurance scheme in two districts of northeast Ethiopia: a community-based, …): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To examine how clients perceived the quality of healthcare they received and identify associated factors both at the individual and facility levels. A community-based, cross-sectional study.”. The news reporters...
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
Patent Issued for Data extraction engine for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with automated labeling and classification of data patterns or data elements therein, and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11475072): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
-- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. ( Zurich, Switzerland ) has been issued patent number 11475072, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventor is Mueller, Felix (Waedenswil, CH). This patent was filed on. December 21, 2016. and was published online on. October 18, 2022. . From the...
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity
WASHINGTON , Nov. 3 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. Program integrity activities are designed to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of government resources. The federal-state. Unemployment Insurance. (UI) system has faced longstanding program integrity challenges. The enhanced UI benefits created...
New Risk Management Study Findings Have Been Reported from Szechenyi Istvan University (Inhomogeneous Financial Markets in a Low Interest Rate Environment-A Cluster Analysis of Eurozone Economies): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting out of Gyor,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In the present paper, we investigate the financial homogeneity of the euro area economies by contrasting eurozone countries’ responses to monetary policy steps to the theoretical assumptions of the liquidity trap phenomenon. Our assumption is that the euro area economies are not completely homogeneous.”
New Managed Care Findings Has Been Reported by Investigators at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) (Demystifying the Outcome Disparities In Carotid Revascularization: Utilization of Experienced Centers): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The present study examined race- and insurance-based disparities in utilization of high-volume centers for carotid revascularization. Adults (>= 18 years) undergoing carotid endarterectomy or carotid artery stenting were identified in the 2012-2019 National Inpatient Sample.”
SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy,. , which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare. Drawing upon the team’s...
Medical Care Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition
WASHINGTON , Nov. 4 -- Medical Care, a peer-reviewed journal that says it features planning, organization, financing, provision and evaluation of health services from the. , published research articles on the following topics in its. November 2022. edition:. Original Articles:. * The 2016 Presidential Election and Prenatal Care Utilization Among...
BrainsWay Announces Private Insurance Coverage from Premera Blue Cross for the Treatment of OCD Utilizing Deep TMS™
BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that. Premera Blue Cross. , an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. (BCBSA),...
As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags
Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 82 COVID-19 83 Regulatory Developments 84 C urrent Market Conditions 84 Impact of Changes in the Interest Rate Environment 84 Results of Operations 87 Consolidated Results of Operations 87 Segment Results of Operations 88 Segment Measures 90 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 91 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 93 Results of Operations by Segment 95 PGIM 95 U.S. Businesses 99 Retirement Strategies 100 Group Insurance 108 Individual Life 110 Assurance IQ 112 International Businesses 112 Corporate and Other 117 Divested and Run-off Businesses 117 Closed Block Division 118 Income Taxes 119.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Legal & General Group Plc and Its Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the non-operating holding company, Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) (. United Kingdom. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of...
Fabric by Gerber Life Launches Industry-Leading Term Life Insurance So You Can Plan Like a Parent
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fabric by Gerber Life, a life insurance innovator helping parents protect their family's financial future, announced a new term life product alongside a reimagined online application experience. Leveraging a quick and easy application experience and an industry-leading accelerated underwriting process, customers can apply for a term life insurance policy in less than 10 minutes and receive an instant offer and competitive final pricing - without medical exams or complex paperwork. This new product from.
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
Forward-Looking Statements The terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (the "Parent"), and its subsidiaries, except as expressly indicated or the context otherwise requires. Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including information incorporated by reference, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events and financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or industry actual results, activity levels, or performance to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," "continue," or comparable terms. Our forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We undertake no obligation, other than as federal securities laws may require, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we project, forecast, or estimate in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors." in Part II. "Other Information" of this Form 10-Q. These risk factors may not be exhaustive. We operate in a constantly changing business environment, and new risk factors may emerge anytime. We can neither predict these new risk factors nor assess their impact, if any, on our businesses or the extent any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events we discuss in this report might not occur. 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Introduction We classify our business into four reportable segments: •Standard Commercial Lines; •Standard Personal Lines; •Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S Lines"); and •Investments. For more details about these segments, refer to Note 9. "Segment Information" in Item 1. "Financial Statements." of this Form 10-Q and Note 12. "Segment Information" in Item 8. "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for ShelterPoint Insurance Company and ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit of “a-” (Excellent) of. ShelterPoint Insurance Company. (SPI) (. West Palm Beach, FL. ) and. ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company. (SPL) (. Garden City,...
ASSURANT, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts) The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") and the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended.
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 54. Introduction 55 Executive Summary 55 Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates 56 Results of Consolidated Operations 60 Results of Annuities 62 Results of Retirement Plan Services 66 Results of Life Insurance 70 Results of Group Protection 76 Results of Other Operations 80 Realized Gain (Loss) 82 Consolidated Investments 84 Liquidity and Capital Resources 96 ? 53.
Digital Insurance Platform Market Set to Register Striking CAGR Growth of 13.7% by 2029, Size, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Challenges and Competitive Scenario
LONDON , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled "Digital Insurance Platform Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The Digital Insurance Platform market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Digital Insurance Platform industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company. The report helps the Digital Insurance Platform industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Fubon Insurance’s balance...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0