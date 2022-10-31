ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC warns that active city workers could have to pay for health insurance if Medicare Advantage push fails [New York Daily News]

By New York Daily News, The (NY)
 3 days ago
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Fraudulent Brooklyn Property Owner for Cheating Immigrant Families

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. (TCJ Construction) and 345 Ovington LLC for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and collecting fraudulent monthly “mortgage” payments and building fees totaling more than $5 million. Wu never provided the purchasers with deeds to the condos they bought from his company and used their deposits and monthly payments for his own personal expenses, rather than holding the funds in segregated escrow accounts as required by law. In the lawsuit filed today, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) seeks to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang, and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Immigrant families scammed out of $5M in fake Bay Ridge condos

More than 20 families who were duped while trying to start a life in Bay Ridge are hopeful that they’ll be able to get restitution after Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that her office will sue the man responsible for selling them non-existent condos in Brooklyn. Xi...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills

NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul

Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Landlord Sues HPD for Allegedly Revoking 421a Tax Benefit Without Warning

The former owner of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment building wants the city to pay its taxes, not the other way around. Landlord Grand Slam Brooklyn sued the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Department of Finance for allegedly revoking its lucrative 421a tax benefit at 276 Grand Street without proper warning, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York County Supreme Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

Phoenix Seniors Have Most Medicare Drug Plan Choice Reports AAMSI

Los Angeles, CA November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors in Phoenix have the most stand-alone Medicare drug plans available for 2023 according to an analysis conducted by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Once a year Medicare encourages individuals to review their coverage because plans change starting January 1st,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
longisland.com

County Executive Blakeman and NCPD Commissioner Ryder Announce "Operation Safe Streets"

County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder have announced “Operation Safe Streets” as Nassau County approaches the upcoming Holiday Season. This initiative will focus on education of the public and enforcement to ensure the safety of all individuals that travel on Nassau County roadways, as some of the crimes and violations below can lead to other criminal activity.
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

Not Here: Bensonhurst Opposes The Only Family Shelter

As the city’s homeless census reaches an all-time high, residents are pushing back against the city’s plans to build a family shelter in Bensonhurst. It would be the only shelter of any kind in the neighborhood.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Comptroller appoints Taffi Ayaodele director of diversity, equity and inclusion and emerging manager strategy at Bureau of Asset Management

The city comptroller announced Monday the nomination of Taffi Ayodele, a finance veteran with years of experience, to the position Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Emerging Manager Strategy for the Bureau of Asset Management. The bureau is responsible for the oversight of the city’s retirement systems and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefordhamram.com

Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York

Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
