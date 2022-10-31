Read full article on original website
Related
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
psychologytoday.com
More Than a Senior Moment
Rita Philip and her daughter were among my first participants in the revolution of how we diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. I first met them in the spring of 2012. While Mrs. Philip underwent cognitive testing, her daughter and I took our catty-corner seats at the small desk in my examination room at the Memory Center. I asked, “What’s the problem? How can I help you?” She looked at me like she was about to cry, then looked at the floor and said, “I’d like to make sure my mom doesn’t have something neurological.”
labroots.com
Understanding the Connection Between Stroke and Shingles
Shingles, or herpes zoster (HZ), is caused by the varicella zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chicken pox. Varicella zoster virus may infect people as children, then it can hide away in ganglionic neurons. If the virus reactivates later in life, it can cause a rash and excruciating pain. Scientists have found that shingles can raise the risk of stroke, particularly for people younger than 40. There is a vaccine for shingles, but it has not yet been approved for use in people under age 50.
Comments / 0