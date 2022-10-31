Rita Philip and her daughter were among my first participants in the revolution of how we diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. I first met them in the spring of 2012. While Mrs. Philip underwent cognitive testing, her daughter and I took our catty-corner seats at the small desk in my examination room at the Memory Center. I asked, “What’s the problem? How can I help you?” She looked at me like she was about to cry, then looked at the floor and said, “I’d like to make sure my mom doesn’t have something neurological.”

