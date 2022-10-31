ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

listenupyall.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized

Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
FERRIDAY, LA
Popculture

Commercial Dispatch

Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD

The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
COLUMBUS, MS
KSLA

Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJTV 12

Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 south of LA Highway 843. Bobby J. Grant, 60, of Grayson, Louisiana, died in this crash. Grand was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
GRAYSON, LA
kalb.com

Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS

