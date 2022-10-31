Read full article on original website
listenupyall.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized
Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace to host 1st Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on November 9th
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Winnsboro, Alice Wallace, will host the first Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9 AM. The breakfast will take place at the Jack Hammons Center located at 810 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La. For more information about the event, be sure […]
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
Great Balls of Fire! Take a tour of Jerry Lee Lewis’s unique family home
This story is reprinted from the January/February 2010 edition of Natchez the Magazine. Frankie Jean Lewis Terrell, Jerry Lee Lewis’s sister died in 2016. Using her own math, Frankie Jean Lewis Terrell has given 39,312 tours of her family home in Ferriday, and it is likely no two tours were ever quite the same.
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s worst eye sores, as it pertains to blighted and abandoned properties, may soon be demolished if it gets approval from the Alexandria City Council. Coming in from Pineville on North MacArthur Drive, one of the first buildings that drivers, tourists and residents...
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 south of LA Highway 843. Bobby J. Grant, 60, of Grayson, Louisiana, died in this crash. Grand was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking, drugging and raping unconscious victims in Mississippi, Louisiana.
A Louisiana man was recently arrested for allegedly trafficking, drugging and raping multiple victims — including juveniles — in two states. Quentin M. Smith, 45, of Vidalia is facing charges of human trafficking, second-degree rape, two counts of cruelty to juveniles, and two counts of attempted sexual battery.
Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
