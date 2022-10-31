Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
Fightful Joshi Journal (11/2/22): Fuwa-chan Becomes Instant Prospect In Wrestling Debut, STARDOM In USA
The first Fightful Joshi Journal entry of November 2022 looks at the in-ring debut of famous personality Fuwa-chan, whose first match in STARDOM finally aired on Japanese TV this past weekend. We also reviewed STARDOM's showing at NJPW's Rumble on 44th Street as Mayu Iwatani, Mina Shirakawa, and Waka Tsukiyama traveled to America.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Ribs Fan While Selling Outside WWE Ring
It appears that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has a sense of humor. On Tuesday, a fan posted a video on Twitter of Ripley slyly untying a fan's shoe while she was "selling outside of the ring" at a WWE live event. WWE also shared the video on its official...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Releases Five Wrestlers From Contracts
WWE recently underwent another mass purge of NXT talent. The NXT releases are presently underway and we now have a list of talents who are no longer with WWE. PW Insider recently provided the list of talents who are no longer with WWE. Bodhi Hayward stood out in those vignettes with his facial reactions. He was most recently seen in Andre Chase University. He was reportedly cut from TV because of the plot that Duke Hudson had killed him.
STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results (11/3/22): Syuri vs. Maika, Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa, And More
For the first time in a long time, STARDOM was back for a traditional, non-tournament pay-per-view as Thursday was the Hiroshima Goddess Festival. The show featured multiple title matches including Syuri defending the World of Stardom Championship against Maika in the main event and Mina Shirakawa challenging Saya Kamitani for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July
Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Former Soccer Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Recalls Texting With Triple H, Making PROGRESS Debut
Adebayo Akinfenwa is retired from soccer and entered the world of pro wrestling at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145 when he cornered Anthony Ogogo. He is set to make his in-ring debut at the November 27 PROGRESS event. In 2020, Adebayo said he was in talks with WWE and jokingly declared for the WWE Draft.
Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop
The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
WWE Series Starring Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Coming To Hulu, WWE Raw Re-Air Rights Extended
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are coming to Hulu. During the 2022 third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan announced that a new series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be coming to Hulu. A premiere date was not announced. Khan also said WWE and Hulu reached an extension for...
Watch: PJ BLACK RETURNS vs Yuya UEMURA | Before the IMPACT Nov 3, 2022
X-Division Tournament action continues on November 3, 2022 Before The Impact. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
WWE Files Multiple Trademarks For ‘Queen Of The Ring’
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Queen of the Ring" for multiple uses. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Recently, there was a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as standalone events.
