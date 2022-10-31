Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks.com
Marriott (MAR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MAR - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.2%. The Trend in Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.69...
Zacks.com
SolarEdge (SEDG) Set to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SEDG - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 32.14%. SEDG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 12.01%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong sales of...
Zacks.com
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Zacks.com
PayPal (PYPL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
PYPL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. PYPL projects third-quarter revenues at $6.8 billion, suggesting growth of 10% on a current spot rate basis and 12% on a currency-neutral basis from the respective year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.82 billion, indicating an improvement of 10.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
UCTT - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. For the third quarter, Ultra Clean projects revenues in the $585 million to $645 million range. Earnings are estimated between 94 cents and $1.18 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $615...
Zacks.com
This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Zacks.com
PPL Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
PPL Corporation (. PPL - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4, before market open. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 3.45% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Travelers (TRV) in Q3 Earnings?
TRV - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 26.8%. Factors to Consider. Premium in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been driven by strong retention rates across...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Doximity (DOCS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
DOCS - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Looming Fed Hike
The broader equity indices appear to be bracing for yet another probable rate hike by the Fed – the fourth successive 75 basis point increase – as it vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation. The Fed has indicated that it expects to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed meeting, scheduled to begin today, is widely expected to offer definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Costamare (CMRE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CMRE - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been revised 3% downward to 87 cents per share over the past 60 days. CMRE, however, has an encouraging earnings history. Its bottom line outperformed estimates in three of the preceding four quarters (reporting in-line earnings in the remaining one). The average beat is 4.36%.
Zacks.com
Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
VNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.15%. A...
Zacks.com
Why Tripadvisor (TRIP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
TRIP - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Tripadvisor is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for TRIP in this report.
Zacks.com
Installed Building Products (IBP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.19%. A...
Zacks.com
Peloton (PTON) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PTON - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.65. This compares to loss of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.31%. A...
Zacks.com
SLR Investment (SLRC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
SLR Investment (. SLRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Clearway Energy's (CWEN) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Miss
CWEN - Free Report) recorded operating earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 115.4%. The bottom line also increased 55.6% from the year-ago figure’s tally of 18 cents. Revenues. Operating revenues of $340 million missed...
Comments / 0