Memphis, TN

Two men shot, rushed to hospital, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital after a Halloween shooting in Memphis, according to police.

Memphis Police said the gunfire rang out on Gilford Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Both of those men were taken to Regional One Hospital, one critically injured and the other in non-critical condition, police said.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been released at this time.

If you have any information about who pulled the trigger or what led to the gunfire, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

