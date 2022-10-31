ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What has been an eyesore and a burden for Allen County Commissioners will see massive improvements after the first of the year. Today, commissioners transferred the eight-acre site of the old county home to the Allen County Port Authority with the hopes of future development. The port authority is managed by the Allen Economic Development Group and the Ohio Revised Code allows the county to transfer the land to the port authority. The building has sat empty for more than a decade with no bids at several auction attempts. This move made the most sense to commissioners as the port authority received a $700,000 loan from the Ohio Department of Development to take the building down.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO