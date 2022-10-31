Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
County Commissioners transfer ownership of old county home to the Allen County Port Authority
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What has been an eyesore and a burden for Allen County Commissioners will see massive improvements after the first of the year. Today, commissioners transferred the eight-acre site of the old county home to the Allen County Port Authority with the hopes of future development. The port authority is managed by the Allen Economic Development Group and the Ohio Revised Code allows the county to transfer the land to the port authority. The building has sat empty for more than a decade with no bids at several auction attempts. This move made the most sense to commissioners as the port authority received a $700,000 loan from the Ohio Department of Development to take the building down.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Budget Hearings Held With JFS & Victim’s Assistance
JFS BUDGET HEARING … Judy Preston filled the Williams County Commissioners in on the state of the 2022 budget for Job and Family Services, at the October 31, 2022 commissioners meeting. She also informed them of some possible shortfalls. Also present for the hearing were incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall, Fiscal Clerk Katie Baltosser and County Auditor Vicki Grimm. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Couple Named Williams County United Way Campaign Chairs For 2022
On September 20, 2022, the United Way of Williams County held its 2021 Annual Meeting, Awards Banquet & 2022 Campaign Kickoff, where it was announced that Jeff & Bobbie Erb will serve as 2022 Campaign Chairs. Jeff is no stranger to the United Way as he has served on the...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Development Application For Skye Cinema
COMMISSIONERS… Commissioners Jeff Rupp and Joe Short discuss items during the short session held on Thursday, October 27th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, October 25th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Two New Utility Engineering Jobs Created
FIXING A MISTAKE … Electric Supervisor for Bryan Municipal Utilities, Al Sullivan shared about a supply order mistake, with the Board of Public Affairs at the November 1, 2022 meeting. Listening are board members Karen Ford and Tom Sprow, with Operations Manager Derek Schultz in the background. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Rupp Provides Grass Roots #1 Construction Project Progress
PROGRESS … Sean Rupp updates Williams County Port Authority on Grass Roots #1 building progress while Dawn Fitzcharles looks on. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) The Williams County Port Authority met on Wednesday, October 26 in the East Annex Conference Room. Board members present included: Dawn Fitzcharles, Sean Rupp, John Drinnon, Richard Reed and Bart Westfall.
wtvbam.com
Norman tells Commissioners funds are available to demolish old jail in 2023
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman went over plans for the demolition of the old county jail with the Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday morning. The new Branch County Jail officially opened in October of 2021 just over three years after voters...
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Dept. on Aging Seeking Volunteers to Deliver Meals to Adults in Need
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Department on Aging is seeking local people willing to volunteer as drivers to deliver meals to older adults in need. Volunteers are needed in Adrian and Tecumseh each Monday thru Friday, with meals going out at approximately 10:45 am and averaging 90 minutes in delivery time.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
thevillagereporter.com
Nick Lanzer Takes First Place At Archbold Chamber Of Commerce Run For The Pumpkins 5K
GOOOOOOOOO … Children age 13 and under begin taking their lap around the Archbold high school track for the Goblin Kids Run. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Saturday’s crisp, sunny morning air made for a perfect weekend run! On Saturday, October 29, several area adults and children signed-in for the Third Annual Run For the Pumpkins 5K and Goblin Kid Run at the Archbold High School.
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Police Officer Randy Mills To Receive K-9 Vader
OFFICER … Pioneer Police Officer, Randy Mills who is experienced in K-9 Unit Programs was assigned future K-9 Unit named Vader. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As a village that continues to grow each year the need for a strong police presence grows as well. One department that continues...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Monday, Oct. 31)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
thevillagereporter.com
Riverside Greens Golf Course Near Stryker Closing
Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker will be holding its final day of operation on Monday, October 31st. The golf course has been sold but it is not known if it will be reopening with new owners. Due to the closing of the course, schools who have used the location...
thevillagereporter.com
October Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2022, with October 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 120 (177); domestic 21 (11), civil 14 (9), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (3), Judgment Liens 72 (143), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,828.50 ($18,244.35).
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
thevillagereporter.com
Richard “Red” Whitney (1934-2022)
Richard L. “Red” Whitney, age 88, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 11:18 A.M. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where he was a resident. Mr. Whitney was a 1953 graduate of Edgerton High School. Throughout his work career, he worked at Edgerton Local Schools for many years, Day’s Furniture in Edgerton, and Fleetwood in Edgerton and Garrett, Indiana.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight
Fulton County Senior Center Spotlighted two of their members in their November 2022 Newsletter. These members are Steve and Diana Kline, who have been visiting the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon since 2007, shortly after they had built their home near Lyons. “We love coming to the Senior Center...
hometownstations.com
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office Announces New Smartphone App
Press Release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office: Paulding County Sheriff, Jason K. Landers, is excited to announce the release of their new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Paulding County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
Comments / 0