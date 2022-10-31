Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
power98fm.com
North Carolina City One Of 5 Best To Raise Children
Choosing where to settle down and raise your children is an important decision. Your job and being around family are important. But so are other factors like schools, cost of living, recreational activities, and more. That’s why our friends at StorageCafe released a data-driven report on the best cities for families with kids. And one North Carolina city ranked as one of the best to raise children in. While we already know that NC is a great place, it’s nice to see it confirmed by others!
power98fm.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
power98fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs
If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
WITN
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Powerball players who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing won 13 big prizes throughout the state as the jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. In Wednesday’s drawing, one lucky ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls to...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
In North Carolina, a county elections director stood up to locals
Michella Huff considered it ludicrous that anyone could think the election had been rigged where Trump received upward of 70% of the votes.
WITN
As Powerball jackpot hits record high, experts explain dangers of gambling
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a record-breaking number. As more and more people hope to cash in on the monstrous prize, mental health experts are warning people not to get too carried away. The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $1.6 billion, and many...
‘Couldn’t sleep all night’: North Carolina man buys 2nd lottery ticket, wins $250,000
Billy Pruett, of Shelby, bought his second lottery ticket, a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Amid racist incidents in North Carolina, experts see increase in hate speech posts on social media
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 recently shared two local examples of hate speech posted on TikTok, but experts who monitor social media sites are sounding the alarm, saying there’s an increase in posts involving hate speech. One of the posts involved two high school students. The other involved a...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina ‘mocks’ Paul Pelosi assault on Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook seemingly making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
WITN
Reaction in the east to the opioid lawsuit settlement by CVS & Walgreens
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In the past 20 years, more than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed against pharmacies, opioid manufacturers, and distributors, accusing them of downplaying the addiction and risk of opioids. On Wednesday, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies announced agreements to pay around $5 billion each to settle these nationwide...
North Carolina woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
