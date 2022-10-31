ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Panasonic celebrates breaking ground on battery plant in DeSoto

DeSoto, Kan. (KCTV) – The abandoned Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant is set to be turned into a cutting-edge factory as Panasonic celebrated breaking ground on a 605-acre EV battery plant in DeSoto, Kansas, on Wednesday. Boosters claim the project will bring 16,500 construction jobs and 4,000 more at the...
DESOTO, TX
KMBC.com

What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
DE SOTO, KS
CW33

Arlington Municipal Airport designated as National Airport

ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — The Arlington Municipal Airport is now considered a National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially designated the airport as a National Airport, where it joins 14 National Airports in Texas and 107 National Airports in the country. “The designation of National Airport in...
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House

Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below

DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
DALLAS, TX
bedfordtx.gov

Progress Being Made on 18-Acre Property in Bedford

City staff has been working closely with a developer to bring a new mixed-use project to the 18.5 acres of property purchased by the City last December, located at 205 N. Industrial Blvd. (More information on the purchase) Design. The site design is taking shape with the project slated to...
BEDFORD, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fortworthinc.com

Wallbox Opens First North American Factory in Arlington

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric-vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, last week formally opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington. Designed to produce more than 250,000 units in 2022 and more than one million in 2030, the 130,000-square-foot factory on Forum Drive in the Great...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy