KCTV 5
Panasonic celebrates breaking ground on battery plant in DeSoto
DeSoto, Kan. (KCTV) – The abandoned Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant is set to be turned into a cutting-edge factory as Panasonic celebrated breaking ground on a 605-acre EV battery plant in DeSoto, Kansas, on Wednesday. Boosters claim the project will bring 16,500 construction jobs and 4,000 more at the...
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
This Missouri City Is One Of The Most Family-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Arlington Municipal Airport designated as National Airport
ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — The Arlington Municipal Airport is now considered a National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially designated the airport as a National Airport, where it joins 14 National Airports in Texas and 107 National Airports in the country. “The designation of National Airport in...
Lewisville’s transportation board recommends speed limit decrease on segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A speed limit change for a segment of SH 121 could be enforced after Lewisville’s transportation board approved the recommendation. The Texas Department of Transportation recently conducted a speed study on SH...
Dallas Observer
Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House
Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
fox4news.com
Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below
DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
bedfordtx.gov
Progress Being Made on 18-Acre Property in Bedford
City staff has been working closely with a developer to bring a new mixed-use project to the 18.5 acres of property purchased by the City last December, located at 205 N. Industrial Blvd. (More information on the purchase) Design. The site design is taking shape with the project slated to...
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
keranews.org
Nike wins tax break for distribution center in southern Dallas County despite diversity concerns
The tax break was passed with four votes in favor and one abstention from Commissioner Elba Garcia. Garcia said Nike’s relative lack of diversity on its board and in senior roles was why she abstained. “I really think they lack, and they have a long way to go when...
H-E-B draws massive crowd at opening of new North Texas store
Plano is starting to feel the H-E-B fever.
fortworthinc.com
Wallbox Opens First North American Factory in Arlington
Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric-vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, last week formally opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington. Designed to produce more than 250,000 units in 2022 and more than one million in 2030, the 130,000-square-foot factory on Forum Drive in the Great...
Dallas Gas Station Clerks Come to Blows With Shoplifter, Immediately Regret It
This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting. Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.
