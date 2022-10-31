Read full article on original website
Kamille Feels That Her NWA 74 Match With Taya Valkyrie Got Overlooked Due To EmPowerrr 2 Not Happening
NWA women’s champion Kamille recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her thoughts on her NWA 74 matchup with Taya Valkyrie, and why she believes the bout got overlooked due to the controversy surrounding the company not going forward with EmpPowerrr 2. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
Woman Cancels Check She Gave Her Friend for IVF After Finding Out She Joked About Her Struggles With Infertility
1 in 5 people struggle with infertility. One woman, U/South_Marine3167 created a post to get people's opinions on something that happened between her and her friend, both of whom have experienced infertility.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Deavan Clegg Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Her 1st With Boyfriend Topher Park
90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg gave birth to baby No. 3, her first child with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park. “Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” the TLC alum, 25, shared on Wednesday, November 2. “We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
Pregnant widow brings husband trick-or-treating despite his death 4 months ago
A mom-to-be used a little dark humor to process her grief this Halloween, and TikTokers are applauding her spirit. A widow and a mother of 2.5 little ones, @texas_widow91, gained over 3 million views and nearly 4,000 comments when she uploaded footage of her unique costume to TikTok. Now this...
'Teen Mom' Catelynn Lowell Explains Carly's Adoption to Nova in 'The Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are getting candid with 7-year-old daughter Nova about their decision to place older sister Carly for adoption when they had her at just 16 years old 13 years ago. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's all-new episode Tuesday, Catelynn reveals to her husband that Nova had mentioned being "sad" when she picked her up from school that day.
90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Sneak Peek: Elizabeth and Andrei Make a Controversial Baby Announcement
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. There's no place like the Grand Canyon for a grand announcement. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 6 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth and Andrei—with 3-year-old daughter Ellie in tow—bring their fathers Chuck and Stefan, respectively, to the Arizona landmark to share some big news.
Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on Ex-Fiancee Clare Crawley’s Engagement to Ryan Dawkins: ‘We All Deserve to Find Love’
Wishing his ex well. Dale Moss weighed in on Clare Crawley‘s engagement more than one year after their split. “I don’t get too much into other people’s relationships — I am in a very happy strong relationship right now. That’s my focus,” Moss, 34, who is dating Galey Alix, told Access Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1. “But I will say we all deserve to find love and that’s one of the best things in the world. Everyone is deserving of that.”
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Recruits Friends to Seemingly Shade Ex Jaylan Mobley
Holding grudges? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer seemingly shaded her ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley three weeks after they called off their engagement. Leah, 30, took to TikTok on Wednesday, November 2, to post a video of herself walking and smiling at the camera. “I asked my friends to send me a video of them snatching a plate from my ex,” text on the screen read as she zoomed in on her face.
Mystery Man Leaves Graffiti and New Rhyme for the WWE Performance Center
Scrypts has left his mark on the front of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. This week’s WWE NXT episode featured the second vignette where a new mystery character named Scrypts is leaving a voicemail for the receptionist of the WWE Performance Center. As seen in the security camera...
Brock Anderson Shares Conversation He Had With CM Punk While In AEW
AEW star Brock Anderson recently appeared on The Family Business podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on FTR, and how CM Punk offered him some key advice following a tag team match he had with Lee Johnson in AEW. Check out Anderson’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Tony Schiavone On His Son Matt Getting Hired As A Producer In AEW: “I’m Very Proud Of Him”
On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast company commentator and show host Tony Schiavone spoke about his son, Matt Schiavone, getting hired by AEW as a producer, adding that he will be working under Sonjay Dutt. Full highlights can be found below. How AEW just hired his son...
