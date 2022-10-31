ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HornDog
3d ago

These people insist on pushing it in everyone's face. The next city manager better receive specific instructions on what our public areas can be used for. $625,000 payoff. What a collosal waste of tax payer money.

ksl.com

Iron, Carbon counties add early voting days after mail ballot delays

CEDAR CITY — Iron County has announced it will expand days for early voting after a shipping mistake caused the county to cut ties with the printer. In an emergency bulletin Thursday night, Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker said the ballots were printed by Oct. 14 and could have been legally mailed by Oct. 18. However, Whittaker said, "a fateful decision to use (shipping company) Pitney Bowes to sort the ballots into carrier order was made and was neither discussed nor approved by Iron County.
IRON COUNTY, UT
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
upr.org

Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement

(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Utah — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles KSL.com reported. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
knau.org

Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo. Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up

BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
ksl.com

St. George welcomes new golf-specific indoor training facility for all ages: What you should know

This story is sponsored by The Tee Box. Get excited for St. George's newest golf experience opening today with a grand opening celebration from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4. The grand opening will feature Pinkbox Donuts, a long drive contest, a putting contest and a closest-to-the-pin contest. Asher Golf Van/Mobile Shop will be there and there will be free 4ORE nutrition samples.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely

(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

