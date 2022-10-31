Read full article on original website
HornDog
3d ago
These people insist on pushing it in everyone's face. The next city manager better receive specific instructions on what our public areas can be used for. $625,000 payoff. What a collosal waste of tax payer money.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. George residents voice concerns over drag show held in public park
Dozens of St. George residents came to make their voices heard at a City Council meeting Thursday night over the subject of a drag show that happened in a public park in May.
ksl.com
Texts highlight drag show debate that led to St. George city manager's resignation
ST. GEORGE — Newly released documents reveal St. George leaders' arguments over whether to allow a drag show to take place this summer — an issue at the heart of the city manager being asked to quit, with a $625,000 incentive to prevent him from suing the city for breach of contract.
ksl.com
Iron, Carbon counties add early voting days after mail ballot delays
CEDAR CITY — Iron County has announced it will expand days for early voting after a shipping mistake caused the county to cut ties with the printer. In an emergency bulletin Thursday night, Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker said the ballots were printed by Oct. 14 and could have been legally mailed by Oct. 18. However, Whittaker said, "a fateful decision to use (shipping company) Pitney Bowes to sort the ballots into carrier order was made and was neither discussed nor approved by Iron County.
kjzz.com
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
890kdxu.com
Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
kjzz.com
Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
suunews.net
This year’s Sheep Parade was a celebration of small town agriculture
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Cedar City’s Main Street was filled with cowboy hats, tractors, hay bales and sheep to celebrate the annual Sheep Parade. Although the early cold front had made its way through town, spectators reported that the turnout was better than they had ever seen. Those involved...
KSLTV
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Utah — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles KSL.com reported. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th...
knau.org
Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo. Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
St. George Ironman competitor involved in crash remains undeterred
Mark Evans was racing in the St. George Ironman Triathalon on Saturday when he and another cyclist collided with a car that entered the race route.
ksl.com
Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up
BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
ksl.com
St. George welcomes new golf-specific indoor training facility for all ages: What you should know
This story is sponsored by The Tee Box. Get excited for St. George's newest golf experience opening today with a grand opening celebration from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4. The grand opening will feature Pinkbox Donuts, a long drive contest, a putting contest and a closest-to-the-pin contest. Asher Golf Van/Mobile Shop will be there and there will be free 4ORE nutrition samples.
890kdxu.com
St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely
(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
Comments / 6