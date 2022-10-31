Read full article on original website
WWE Referee Aja Smith Will Make History At Crown Jewel
Like many of her WWE colleagues, Aja Smith is on her way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th and will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. Prior to joining WWE, Smith, under the name Aja...
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At A Recent WWE Live Event
Wrestlers are no strangers to receiving slightly odd requests from fans, but Rhea Ripley wasn’t prepared for one particular fan at a recent live event. At the event in Mexico, AJ Styles teamed with Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, as Dominik Mysterio watched on from outside.
ECW Legend Claims He Was Responsible For The Best Match Of Goldberg’s Career
Despite his credibility as one of the top stars of the Monday Night Wars, Goldberg wasn’t exactly renowned as one of the all-time greats from an in-ring standpoint. His bouts were typically short in length, lasting just long enough to get their point across, and largely encompassed of a beatdown, comeback, and finishing sequence.
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Return From Injury Revealed
On the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Randy Orton and his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle lost a huge title unification match with The Usos. After the bout, Orton and Riddle felt the full force of The Bloodline as they were attacked by not only their opponents but Roman Reigns.
Jake Paul Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
After weeks of speculation, it’s now official. Jake Paul will be in the corner of his brother Logan when he takes on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The confirmation came from Jake Paul himself as he appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel press...
SmackDown Star On Why They Have “Complete Trust” In Triple H
Since Triple H became Head of WWE Creative the landscape of the promotion’s main roster has begun to change. While opportunities have been given to those who perhaps may not have gotten them before, stables and factions have also seemingly becoming more important. One of the real beneficiaries of...
Jim Cornette Brands Return Of Several Released WWE Stars As “Triple H’s Mistake”
Back in August Triple H re-signed Hit Row and they made their return to WWE and Friday Night SmackDown, ten months after being released by the company. The group had previously proved popular in NXT and big things were expected when they were drafted to SmackDown. However, they were released shortly after their call-up and never really given an opportunity to shine.
WWE Announce SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Although details remain very thin on the ground, the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament is set to begin on the November 11th edition of the blue brand. The tournament will feature eight stars from SmackDown, and the winner will receive the SmackDown World Cup Trophy. At time of writing no participants in the tournament have been confirmed.
WWE Star Reveals How Relationship With Triple H Led To Their Return
Since Triple H took creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the entire roster, and that has led to a number of former Superstars returning. While the biggest of these names is undoubtedly Bray Wyatt, stars such as Dakota Kai, Emma, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have all come back after being released.
Paul Heyman Pitched Logan Paul WWE Run To Vince McMahon Back In 2019/2020
At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. While the YouTube sensation has only had two matches in his WWE run to date, his sheer star power outside of the squared circle quickly propelled him to the top of the card.
Colt Cabana Makes Televised AEW Return For First Time In A Year
On the November 2nd Colt Cabana made his return to AEW having last wrestled for the promotion back in March on Dark. However, the star hadn’t wrestled on television since being defeated by Bryan Danielson on Dynamite back in November 2021. Although Cabana has appeared on Ring of Honor...
Katsuyori Shibata Returns To AEW, Set For Title Match On 4/11 Rampage
Katsuyori Shibata is back in All Elite Wrestling and is heading for a huge championship match on the November 4th episode of Rampage. On the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Champion on the line against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. The match was made the previous week after both Fenix and the former AEW World Tag Team Champion argued via Christian Cage that they deserved a shot at the gold.
Sasha Banks Drops Big WWE Return Tease
Last appearing on WWE television during the May 13 Friday Night SmackDown, Sasha Banks has remained absent from the company since May 16. That night, she and Naomi – then the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – infamously walked out of a live Monday Night Raw broadcast.
Bayley Breaks Character To Congratulate NXT Star On Return From Injury
After suffering a serious injury and being sidelined for nearly a year, Odyssey Jones returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday night. Jones’ injury would be ruptured patellar tendon that would see him out from January of this year all the way until now in late October. Jones already made...
Potential Sign Queen Of The Ring Tournament Is Returning
Although the history of the King of the Ring tournament dates back to the eighties, it wasn’t until 2021 that WWE hosted its first women’s alternative under the Queen’s Crown Tournament guise. The tournament was ultimately won by Zelina Vega after she defeated Doudrop at Crown Jewel, subsequently becoming Queen Zelina.
R-Truth’s NXT Injury Reportedly “Very Serious”, Could Be Out-Of-Action For Significant Period
R-Truth returned to NXT recently, losing to Grayson Waller on the November 1 broadcast of the brand. Though Waller won, the victory wasn’t technically a clean one; the referee ruled the bout in his favour when R-Truth could no longer continue. Suffering what appeared to be a nasty leg...
Tony Khan Gives The Latest On Adam Page, Reflects On His Injury
It was the October 18 AEW Dynamite episode when ‘Hangman’ Adam Page went down with a concussion, suffered upon taking a Lariat from Jon Moxley in their AEW World Championship match. Page was subsequently stretchered from ringside with the match ruled in favour of Moxley. Luckily, the one-time...
WWE Clash At The Castle Attains Impressive Live Gate Figures
WWE Clash at the Castle was the first major WWE event to be held in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. On that occasion, Bret Hart was defeated in the main event by the British Bulldog in a match that has gone down in history. In the days after the...
Bodhi Hayward Reveals The Reason Behind WWE Release
Formerly under the ring name of Bodhi Hayward in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Brady Booker spoke about his exit from the company and expressed his views on his future. Booker made his debut on WWE Television as Hayward earlier this year in January. During a months-long stint, he would be featured in the Chase U faction with Andre Chase. However, WWE would end up releasing Booker, as well as several other NXT acts, on November 1.
Colt Cabana’s AEW Dynamite Appearance “Not A Shot At CM Punk”
The November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite featured a surprise appearance from Colt Cabana, former friend of CM Punk. The star hadn’t wrestled on the show in almost a year and had been signed signed to a deal which saw him appear mainly on Ring of Honor branded pay-per-views. A deal rumoured to have been done at the behest of Punk.
