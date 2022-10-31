Cooper Kupp has ankle swelling, expected to play Sunday vs. Bucs

The Rams should consider themselves very lucky. Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury at the end of Sunday’s game against the 49ers but he’s expected to be OK.

After Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp has a low ankle sprain, Sean McVay shared an update with the media on Monday night. He said Kupp has some soft tissue swelling in his ankle but there was no structural damage. McVay said, “I think he’ll be OK” and expects Kupp to play on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

After Kupp was seen limping and with his ankle wrapped in the locker room Sunday, there were serious concerns about his health moving forward. That doesn’t seem to be a worry now, though.

Kupp leads the team with 64 catches for 686 yards and five touchdowns this season, once again ranking among the league leaders in each department, too. The Rams would be in big trouble if Kupp were to miss any extended period of time, even with Allen Robinson on the team and Van Jefferson back.