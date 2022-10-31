ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Kupp has ankle swelling, expected to play Sunday vs. Bucs

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ll3nl_0itezhM800

The Rams should consider themselves very lucky. Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury at the end of Sunday’s game against the 49ers but he’s expected to be OK.

After Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp has a low ankle sprain, Sean McVay shared an update with the media on Monday night. He said Kupp has some soft tissue swelling in his ankle but there was no structural damage. McVay said, “I think he’ll be OK” and expects Kupp to play on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

After Kupp was seen limping and with his ankle wrapped in the locker room Sunday, there were serious concerns about his health moving forward. That doesn’t seem to be a worry now, though.

Kupp leads the team with 64 catches for 686 yards and five touchdowns this season, once again ranking among the league leaders in each department, too. The Rams would be in big trouble if Kupp were to miss any extended period of time, even with Allen Robinson on the team and Van Jefferson back.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade for Chase Claypool: Experts hand out grades for Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a splash ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their own second-round pick. It’s a move that benefits quarterback Justin Fields, who now has a weapon in Claypool who can stretch the field as the offense looks to make continued progress. Sure, the price for Claypool (a potential top-40 pick) is the one thing that has people questioning the move. But it showed that GM Ryan Poles is prioritizing Fields’ development, which is all fans can hope for at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 9 announcer assignments revealed

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Nov. 3, 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 6. Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 6. Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 6. Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, Nov....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Cooks still an option? Prescott can hoop? Parsons to play where??

The Brandin Cooks saga may not be over. The Cowboys weren’t able to work a trade for the Texans wide receiver, but Cooks may be trying to force his release in Houston, which could make him suddenly available to Dallas. Micah Parsons, meanwhile, got an unusual compliment from one Cowboys assistant, who can imagine the linebacker doing just about anything for any team in the league.
DALLAS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs vs. Rams injury report: Good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game, and there are plenty of encouraging signs for Bucs fans. Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, as he continues to work through the concussion protocol after missing last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was a full participant Thursday after not practicing at all on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy