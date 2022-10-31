ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

What Is A Cryptic Pregnancy?

Fertility and conception are anything but one-size-fits-all. Some people conceive within a couple of months of trying, while others take years. Some couples turn to IVF treatments, and some try persistently, even in the face of miscarriage and other fertility setbacks. The road to getting pregnant can look vastly different depending on the person or couple. No matter how they got there, women discover that they're pregnant by the fifth or sixth week of gestation on average, according to a 2017 study published in the Maternal and Child Health Journal.
WeHaveKids

Mom Defends Women Who Feel a “Bump” Super Early In Their Pregnancies

It's hard to fully understand what pregnancy is like until you've experienced it for yourself, and those first few months can be a total trip. You're having all of these symptoms, but you still don't look pregnant, and you certainly can't feel baby moving around in there. From the outside, you look like nothing has changed at all.
momcollective.com

Seasons of Motherhood: The Baby Years

In life, there’s a season for everything, including motherhood. Just like winter transitions to spring, moms transition from diapers and bottles to lunchboxes and little league, to learners’ permits and prom dates. There’s beauty and struggle in each season, and whether you’re looking fondly backward or eagerly forward, we’re here for all of it!
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown: My Marriage to Kody is Crumbling, Too!

It’s all falling apart for Kody Brown, you guys. Or at least it was at one point, back in late 2021 when Sister Wives Season 17 was being filmed. For the last few weeks, TLC viewers have gone behind the scenes to see what transpired after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she no longer wanted to be married.
Newsweek

Doberman's Sweet Reaction to Pregnant Owner's Baby Kicking Melts Hearts

A dog's adorable reaction to feeling his pregnant owner's baby kick is melting hearts online. The cute clip was posted to TikTok on October 6 by user Sherrell Rell Kelly (@sherrellmichelle), who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time. Resting his head on her stomach, Doberman DeMar displays a look of surprise and excitement as her baby bump moves.
PWMania

Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants

– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
Fatherly

Birth Weight Rising: Why Do Some Women Have Enormous Babies?

Birth weight has trended upward in the U.S. for decades, with the average weight for a newborn now hovering around a healthy 7.5 pounds. Beyond that gentle statistical climb, however, there are worrying outliers. About 1% of babies weigh more than 9 lbs. 15 oz. at birth, and that’s when doctors grow concerned. In the past few years, babies that would’ve previously been considered large, like a 9 lb. baby or 10 lb. baby, and even those that would be thought of as gargantuan, like 13-pound-plus newborns, have become more commonplace. In the U.K., one mom famously gave birth — vaginally, no less — to a whopping 15 lbs., 7 oz. son. And just last year, a Florida woman raised eyebrows when she gave birth to a 13-pound baby girl by C-section. “It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mother told ABC News. “When the doctor was pulling her out of me, I just start hearing them all laughing and excited.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy