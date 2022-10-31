Zach Bryan is good people. Last night, Zach wrapped up his American Heartbreak tour with a show in the snow at Red Rocks. While there were a number of issues due to the freezing cold temperatures, he still did his best for the people who came out to see him, providing hand warmers and hot chocolate to everyone. pic.twitter.com/MkoS6rjZxX — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) November 3, 2022 He also had one of the most iconic moments of his career, playing one […] The post Zach Bryan Pays For Rental Car For Fans Who Hit A Deer Driving To Red Rocks From Wisconsin first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO