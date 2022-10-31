Former Pacers Star Paid $250,000 In Fines After Refusing To Shower: "He Doesn't Want To Be Naked Among Everyone"

Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video
NBA players are used to getting a lot of attention given their status of star and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, they can date celebrities, as Dennis Rodman did with Madonna or Carmelo Anthony did with La La Anthony. Stars will always be sought-after, but it's not common to see a family member of a player trying to get together with another one.
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."
Kevin Durant is not a happy man right now as the Brooklyn Nets find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a woeful 2-6 start. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, as firing head coach Steve Nash before the game didn't seem to make much of a difference in terms of the result.
Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is currently 2-5, and there's no doubt that the team had a rough start to the season. The team has had a solid overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans recently, but they still have some work to do if they are to become a top-tier team.
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Betraying Steve Nash: "KD Wanted Nash And Then KD Turned His Back On That Man."
As a player, Steve Nash achieved amazing success, leading the Suns to the top of the standings for years before retiring as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. As a coach, however, Nash isn't nearly as accomplished. Since taking over as coach, the Nets have...
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Wants to Start Attending Heat Games
Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March from the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Hill had longevity and success in Kansas City, he said that he enjoys playing in Miami more. “Man, I've been living the American dream down here,” Hill said in a postgame interview. “Miami was made for me. I ain’t gonna cap. I love Kansas City, but Miami is really for me. Just everything about it. Fast-paced city, great food, good-looking people, and no state taxes. So I had to choose that.”
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
The New York Knicks are off to a mediocre start to the season at 3-3 in their first six games. In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs. They are struggling to shoot the ball from deep to...
Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA season on a poor note. They failed to win even a single game in the first five games of the season. Following the 0-5 start, the Lakers were forced to make some changes to their strategy. The biggest decision that the Lakers made was to start Russell Westbrook on the bench.
Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance
The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to see great results from their latest risky move to add Russell Westbrook to the bench lineup and end his time as a starter in the NBA. Westbrook had the most consecutive starts in the last decade, a record that he had to give up after coming off the bench in LA's last 2 games and doing so in tonight's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Listed as Questionable
That’s because guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both listed as questionable on the official injury report, released Thursday. Mitchell has a sprained left ankle, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics. Meanwhile, Garland has a knee issue that could potentially...
The Bucks Got Some Surprising Good News
The Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA right now. There is no other team that has a perfect record and the 6-0 Bucks are making easy work of just about any squad before them. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team have made no secret of their plans for...
Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL
The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
