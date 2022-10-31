NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH – The Springfield Tigers march into Week 12 of the high school football season after a commanding 42-0 victory over Matthews last week. The Tigers wasted little time against the Mustangs, jumping out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to the victory. This week’s opponent, like the Tigers, has enjoyed a lot of playoff success lately, and that is the Warren JFK Eagles. Warren JFK is 10-1 coming into this week’s matchup after they took care of Fairport Harbor last week. The Eagles will be the home team this week, as they will get another game at the home of the Liberty Leopards.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO