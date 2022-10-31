Read full article on original website
Xenia Daily Gazette
Yellow Springs one win from regional title
LOVELAND — They weren’t going to let them win again. The third time was the charm for Yellow Springs as they advanced to the Division III regional finals with a 3-0 victory against Cincinnati Mariemont on Wednesday at Loveland High School. “One of the tings I talked with...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia’s support heartening for football team
The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Bellbrook preps for playoff rematch
BELLBROOK — One year agoBellbrook and Wapakoneta met in the same round of the postseason and played a barnburner of a game at Bellbrook. The Golden Eagles put the pedal to the floor in the second half of that matchup to pull away for a 42-35 win. This year Wapakoneta supporters won’t have to overload the sidelines of Bellbrook’s field again as they will be the home team in a rematch between the two schools in Friday’s Division III regional quarterfinal round.
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD TIGERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 3) WITH SEAN GUERRIERO
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH – The Springfield Tigers march into Week 12 of the high school football season after a commanding 42-0 victory over Matthews last week. The Tigers wasted little time against the Mustangs, jumping out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to the victory. This week’s opponent, like the Tigers, has enjoyed a lot of playoff success lately, and that is the Warren JFK Eagles. Warren JFK is 10-1 coming into this week’s matchup after they took care of Fairport Harbor last week. The Eagles will be the home team this week, as they will get another game at the home of the Liberty Leopards.
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Daily Advocate
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
CareFlight called to single-vehicle accident near Clifton in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a single-vehicle accident at state Route 343 and Swimming Pool Road, in Greene County, on Thursday night. >> Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s headstone restored in answer to complaint. Miami Twp. fire and rescue units were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m....
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State
The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
Fox 19
Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash
SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
2 Sabina men killed in head-on Clinton County crash on US-68, state patrol reports
CLINTON COUNTY — Two Clinton County residents from the village of Sabina were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68, south of Center Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington said. >> 1 of 2 victims critically injured in crash that shuts down I-75 North...
New life in store for former Dayton hotel
The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.
dayton.com
Asian bakery open near Wright State: ‘In this area there’s no bakery like ours’
Leaguer Bakery, located at 2628A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, is an Asian-style bakery featuring traditional Taiwanese pastries and more. Owner Yi-Chuan “Julie” Kao told Dayton.com she opened the bakery in May. She moved to the Dayton area six years ago. She said some pastries in America are too sweet. Asian-style baked goods are healthier and uses less sugar and butter.
WLWT 5
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
