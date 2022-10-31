ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Xenia Daily Gazette

Yellow Springs one win from regional title

LOVELAND — They weren’t going to let them win again. The third time was the charm for Yellow Springs as they advanced to the Division III regional finals with a 3-0 victory against Cincinnati Mariemont on Wednesday at Loveland High School. “One of the tings I talked with...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia’s support heartening for football team

The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
XENIA, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Bellbrook preps for playoff rematch

BELLBROOK — One year agoBellbrook and Wapakoneta met in the same round of the postseason and played a barnburner of a game at Bellbrook. The Golden Eagles put the pedal to the floor in the second half of that matchup to pull away for a 42-35 win. This year Wapakoneta supporters won’t have to overload the sidelines of Bellbrook’s field again as they will be the home team in a rematch between the two schools in Friday’s Division III regional quarterfinal round.
BELLBROOK, OH
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD TIGERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 3) WITH SEAN GUERRIERO

NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH – The Springfield Tigers march into Week 12 of the high school football season after a commanding 42-0 victory over Matthews last week. The Tigers wasted little time against the Mustangs, jumping out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to the victory. This week’s opponent, like the Tigers, has enjoyed a lot of playoff success lately, and that is the Warren JFK Eagles. Warren JFK is 10-1 coming into this week’s matchup after they took care of Fairport Harbor last week. The Eagles will be the home team this week, as they will get another game at the home of the Liberty Leopards.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Daily Advocate

Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
KHON2

Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State

The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Asian bakery open near Wright State: ‘In this area there’s no bakery like ours’

Leaguer Bakery, located at 2628A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, is an Asian-style bakery featuring traditional Taiwanese pastries and more. Owner Yi-Chuan “Julie” Kao told Dayton.com she opened the bakery in May. She moved to the Dayton area six years ago. She said some pastries in America are too sweet. Asian-style baked goods are healthier and uses less sugar and butter.
FAIRBORN, OH

