Platteville, CO

The Denver Gazette

Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation

The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Deputies 'heartbroken' woman killed by suspect after ending pursuit

The number of police shootings and vehicle pursuits are on the rise in northern Colorado according to Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith. Smith said Sunday night's tragic murder of an innocent woman followed just one of more than 150 vehicle pursuits his agency has been involved with alone."(Crime rate) numbers are just going up at levels that are just shocking," Smith said. Smith, the outgoing sheriff in Larimer County due of term limitations, said his agency has ramped up resources, patrols and trainings during his time in office. However, the crime rate has seen an uptick not only in his county...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Ballot tested after suspicious powder found in Adams County

Police have spoken with the person who dropped off a ballot in Thornton that had a suspicious powder inside. Police say that person indicated no ill intent and authorities are further checking to see if the powder could have entered the envelope in a different way.When the suspicious ballot arrived at the Adams County Elections Office, security personnel noticed a substance spilling out of the envelope.Josh Zygielbaum, the Adams County Clerk and Recorder told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger, "The substance was inside the envelope and it was a fairly significant amount."He went on to say the ballot was quickly...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect wanted in bank robbery in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man is wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday in Brighton, FBI Denver said. Around 10:50 a.m., the unidentified suspect robbed First National Bank of Omaha, at 1600 E. Bridge St. The suspect made a verbal demand for money and simulated a weapon before...
BRIGHTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Attorney: Woman hit by train in police custody to face menacing charge

A woman who was hit by a train while in Platteville police custody in will face a felony menacing charge, according to her attorney. Yareni Rios Gonzalez had been arrested in connection with an armed road rage incident in Fort Lupton in September. Police left her in a cruiser parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. She continues to recover from a host of broken bones. Denver News 9 reports her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he’s filed a civil lawsuit against the officers and the department. The Weld County District Attorney said it’s reviewing an investigation to determine whether negligence or recklessness charges could be filed against the officers. For more, visit https://www.9news.com/.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
truecrimedaily

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing missing 12-year-old girl in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 71-year-old former Idaho political hopeful was convicted this week of killing a young girl whose remains were found decades later in a field. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, Oct. 31, that Steven Pankey was found guilty of kidnapping and first-degree murder for the death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. The Greeley Tribune reports a judge sentenced Pankey to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was acquitted on a charge of first-degree murder — after deliberation.
GREELEY, CO
lamarledger.com

Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive

Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DPD searches for suspects; community seeks support

Neighbors near Tuesday's shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver are on edge. While police continue to search for suspects, the community is searching for safety and support.  Mauri Harrison moved to the area in March. News of the shooting has her feeling rattled. She had just left home minutes before the tragedy.   "A lot of my neighbors around here are looking out for each other," Harrison told CBS News Colorado. "We're on watch all the time. I think it's getting better, but then, you go one block this way, and it's not too bad....
DENVER, CO
newslj.com

Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout

CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

