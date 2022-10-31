Read full article on original website
Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation
The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
Teen in deadly crash had removed GPS ankle monitor
Multiple sources say the teen may have cut off a GPS ankle monitor just days before he was behind the wheel in a deadly crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.
Deputies 'heartbroken' woman killed by suspect after ending pursuit
The number of police shootings and vehicle pursuits are on the rise in northern Colorado according to Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith. Smith said Sunday night's tragic murder of an innocent woman followed just one of more than 150 vehicle pursuits his agency has been involved with alone."(Crime rate) numbers are just going up at levels that are just shocking," Smith said. Smith, the outgoing sheriff in Larimer County due of term limitations, said his agency has ramped up resources, patrols and trainings during his time in office. However, the crime rate has seen an uptick not only in his county...
‘She is obviously dead’: Firefighters suspended for saying living woman was dead
Two Denver firefighters are being suspended without pay after mispronouncing a woman as dead even though she was still alive.
Ballot tested after suspicious powder found in Adams County
Police have spoken with the person who dropped off a ballot in Thornton that had a suspicious powder inside. Police say that person indicated no ill intent and authorities are further checking to see if the powder could have entered the envelope in a different way.When the suspicious ballot arrived at the Adams County Elections Office, security personnel noticed a substance spilling out of the envelope.Josh Zygielbaum, the Adams County Clerk and Recorder told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger, "The substance was inside the envelope and it was a fairly significant amount."He went on to say the ballot was quickly...
Larimer County investigators searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash
Investigators in Larimer County are searching for a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene.
Suspect wanted in bank robbery in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man is wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday in Brighton, FBI Denver said. Around 10:50 a.m., the unidentified suspect robbed First National Bank of Omaha, at 1600 E. Bridge St. The suspect made a verbal demand for money and simulated a weapon before...
12-year-old girl identified in deadly Aurora crash
The accused 15-year-old driver of the Dodge Journey is now in custody on an outstanding warrant, and investigators believe he may have been impaired at the time of the crash.
Attorney: Woman hit by train in police custody to face menacing charge
A woman who was hit by a train while in Platteville police custody in will face a felony menacing charge, according to her attorney. Yareni Rios Gonzalez had been arrested in connection with an armed road rage incident in Fort Lupton in September. Police left her in a cruiser parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. She continues to recover from a host of broken bones. Denver News 9 reports her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he’s filed a civil lawsuit against the officers and the department. The Weld County District Attorney said it’s reviewing an investigation to determine whether negligence or recklessness charges could be filed against the officers. For more, visit https://www.9news.com/.
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing missing 12-year-old girl in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 71-year-old former Idaho political hopeful was convicted this week of killing a young girl whose remains were found decades later in a field. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, Oct. 31, that Steven Pankey was found guilty of kidnapping and first-degree murder for the death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. The Greeley Tribune reports a judge sentenced Pankey to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was acquitted on a charge of first-degree murder — after deliberation.
Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive
Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
Man sentenced to 26 years in prison for robbing shoe stores
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 26.5 years in prison for his role in robbing two shoe stores.
DPD searches for suspects; community seeks support
Neighbors near Tuesday's shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver are on edge. While police continue to search for suspects, the community is searching for safety and support. Mauri Harrison moved to the area in March. News of the shooting has her feeling rattled. She had just left home minutes before the tragedy. "A lot of my neighbors around here are looking out for each other," Harrison told CBS News Colorado. "We're on watch all the time. I think it's getting better, but then, you go one block this way, and it's not too bad....
Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
Breaking: Shots fired lead to arrest in Longmont
John Rampson was arrested after shots were fired in his home in 100 block of Judson St. An individual reported to the police that she had not been in contact with the female occupant of Rampson since Oct. 31. A missing person report was filed. On Nov. 1 at 3:27...
Attorney expects felony charges against woman hit by train while in police car
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Nearly two months ago, a freight train collided with an occupied police unit parked on the tracks by a police officer. Inside that police vehicle was Yareni Rios Gonzalez who was detained on suspicion of road rage. On Thursday, Paul Wilkinson, who is representing Rios Gonzalez...
100 vehicles involved in Denver crash; Here’s where cars are being towed
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell.
Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver
Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
Police: Teen dead after shooting at off-duty officer
Police said a 16-year-old boy chased down and shot at an off-duty Aurora police officer during a road rage incident before taking his own life.
Breaking: Boulder County Jail inmate dies after medical issue
A 22-year-old man died this morning at the Boulder County Jail. Deputies were speaking with the inmate who was in his jail cell and said he was not feeling well when the man lost consciousness, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The release said the deputies...
