TODAY.com

Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
Mashed

Are You Supposed To Cover Your Thanksgiving Turkey?

It's time to say goodbye to Halloween and greetings to the new holiday taking over the rest of fall, Thanksgiving. Food prep can start as early as November 1 when it comes to getting everything figured out for that giant Thanksgiving feast with all your friends and family. Whether it's your 10th time cooking the meal or you are a newbie Thanksgiving host, there are many Thanksgiving dinner hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. And many of them center squarely on cooking the turkey, the most stressful dish of the night.
GOBankingRates

How To Do Thanksgiving for Less than $50

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24 this year, and that date is rapidly approaching. Perhaps you offered to host months ago and are now thinking you might have bitten off a little more than you can...
Epicurious

I Can’t Do Thanksgiving Without a Countertop Oven

The popovers were looking pretty sad. I wrapped them in the nicest napkin I had, but they still sat looking cold and deflated on the Thanksgiving table. My family would never complain about something I cooked, especially on Thanksgiving, but I knew that, at least on the bread course, I’d failed.
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Allrecipes.com

Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Mashed

What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In Turkey

What do you think about when you hear the word "turkey?" For some people, festive days such as Thanksgiving and Christmas come to mind. But for others, the term has other connotations, especially when they see it written and properly capitalized. Turkey, or Türkiye, is a large country that lies partly in Europe and partly in Asia (per Britannica). The country is famous for its rich culture, history, and traditions.
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs

Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Mashed

Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads

According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....

