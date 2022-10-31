ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP, International Tennis Federation partnering on Davis Cup

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup Finals and qualifying matches will become an official part of the ATP Tour calendar in 2023 as part of a partnership between the men’s circuit and the International Tennis Federation announced Monday.

The two governing bodies and promoter Kosmos Tennis will work together to try to raise the profile of the men’s team event that dates to 1900.

The ATP was given two of the six seats on a new committee overseeing the Davis Cup.

The format will remain the same as it has been since Kosmos got involved in 2018 under a 25-year deal worth $3 billion. There will be $15 million in player prize money offered next year.

The 2022 Davis Cup Finals will be held in Malaga, Spain, from Nov. 22-27.

