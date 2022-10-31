Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi appeared unconscious when police arrived, new DOJ complaint says
The Department of Justice filed two charges against David DePape, who brutally attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday. The complaint alleges DePape struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer when police arrived at the scene.Oct. 31, 2022.
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
NBC Bay Area
Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack
As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
Pelosi break-in caught on security camera, sources say
The break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was captured by security cameras outside the house that were installed by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and that send live video feeds to its command center in Washington, D.C. But Capitol Police only learned of the break-in after an officer in the command center saw a police cruiser in the couple's driveway and alerted superiors, Capitol Police confirmed.
"This is a deeply emotional issue:" Florida Gov. DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign
COVID-19 still looms large in Florida's gubernatorial race and helped shape Gov. Ron DeSantis' image on the national political stage. Political analysts say DeSantis' handling of the pandemic may have benefitted him in his reelection campaign. In March of 2020, as the pandemic was unfolding, DeSantis joined governors across the...
CBS News
LIVE: Philly DA, officials reveal crime org bust in local prison
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner will be joined by special investigations unit prosecutors to announce the arrest of several people accused of operating a criminal organization out of a Philadelphia correctional facility. Among the several individuals allegedly involved in the operation at Riverside Correctional Facility is a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, according to the DA's office.
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's Health
Paul Pelosi, the husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital, according to reports. Pelosi was released from a San Francisco hospital on Thursday afternoon, 6 days after allegedly being attacked by a hammer in his home by David DePape.
Iran court sentences seven anti-government protesters to be executed
An Iranian court has ordered seven anti-government protesters to be executed, one of whom is just 22 years old. It coincides with nationwide crackdowns against demonstrations, which erupted after Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September.
CBS News
85% of Fulton County voted for Trump, but that's not how people there define themselves
MCCONNELLSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's not a stretch to say right now – days before polls open – that Mastriano and Oz will win Fulton County, in southcentral Pennsylvania. And it won't be close. U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are statistically tied in recent polls....
Man attempted car attack outside Pentagon and said "I hate America," court documents say
An Ethiopian man living in Virginia who allegedly yelled "F*** America" and told officers "I hate America" is accused of attempting to attack federal police officers outside the Pentagon last week, according to federal court documents. Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, allegedly drove through a security checkpoint outside the Pentagon on Friday,...
Jewish leaders call on Republicans to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day
Jewish leaders are calling on candidates to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day. They're saying antisemitic rhetoric has become increasingly normalized in American politics, especially in the Republican Party. Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism with the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBS News to discuss.
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski talks political threats, stance on abortion rights
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is running for reelection against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski is one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump during his second impeachment trial. She joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the divisions within the Republican Party, and the search for a "path forward" on abortion rights.
Paul Pelosi leaves hospital almost week after attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was released from the hospital after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's home on Friday. Meanwhile, federal authorities said the man accused of attacking him may be in the country illegally.
Supreme Court declines to block Lindsey Graham's testimony before Georgia grand jury
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to halt a lower court order requiring Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state, clearing the way for him to answer questions before the panel.
FBI says it has credible information about a "broad threat" to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a "broad" threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI's Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to "take all security precautions to protect your community and facility." In a tweet, the agency said it would "share more information...
Paul Pelosi out of the hospital after assault
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital after he was assaulted in their home last week, her office confirmed Thursday. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Pelosi said in a statement.
Judge warns of threat to democracy and lawlessness in one of the final Jan. 6 sentencing hearings before Election Day
A federal judge in Washington warned of the risk of "autocracy" and the rise of lawlessness in America, as she sentenced a convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant to eight months in prison. In lengthy and at times blistering remarks during the Thursday sentencing hearing of a former U.S. Marine, U.S....
Major Garrett on 300+ election deniers running for office nationwide
CBS News conducted a review of federal and statewide elections this cycle and found 308 Republicans who deny the validity of the 2020 election are currently running for office. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
John Fetterman defends record on crime
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against Republican Mehmet Oz's claims that the Democrat is soft on crime. Oz and his allies have spent millions linking Fetterman to rising crime. Fetterman spoke with Robert Costa in an exclusive interview.
CBS News
