The break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was captured by security cameras outside the house that were installed by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and that send live video feeds to its command center in Washington, D.C. But Capitol Police only learned of the break-in after an officer in the command center saw a police cruiser in the couple's driveway and alerted superiors, Capitol Police confirmed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO