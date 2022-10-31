ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack

As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pelosi break-in caught on security camera, sources say

The break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was captured by security cameras outside the house that were installed by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and that send live video feeds to its command center in Washington, D.C. But Capitol Police only learned of the break-in after an officer in the command center saw a police cruiser in the couple's driveway and alerted superiors, Capitol Police confirmed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LIVE: Philly DA, officials reveal crime org bust in local prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner will be joined by special investigations unit prosecutors to announce the arrest of several people accused of operating a criminal organization out of a Philadelphia correctional facility. Among the several individuals allegedly involved in the operation at Riverside Correctional Facility is a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, according to the DA's office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Breaking LIVE

Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's Health

Paul Pelosi, the husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital, according to reports. Pelosi was released from a San Francisco hospital on Thursday afternoon, 6 days after allegedly being attacked by a hammer in his home by David DePape.
Jewish leaders call on Republicans to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day

Jewish leaders are calling on candidates to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day. They're saying antisemitic rhetoric has become increasingly normalized in American politics, especially in the Republican Party. Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism with the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBS News to discuss.
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski talks political threats, stance on abortion rights

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is running for reelection against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski is one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump during his second impeachment trial. She joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the divisions within the Republican Party, and the search for a "path forward" on abortion rights.
ALASKA STATE
Paul Pelosi leaves hospital almost week after attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was released from the hospital after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's home on Friday. Meanwhile, federal authorities said the man accused of attacking him may be in the country illegally.
Paul Pelosi out of the hospital after assault

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital after he was assaulted in their home last week, her office confirmed Thursday. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Pelosi said in a statement.
John Fetterman defends record on crime

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against Republican Mehmet Oz's claims that the Democrat is soft on crime. Oz and his allies have spent millions linking Fetterman to rising crime. Fetterman spoke with Robert Costa in an exclusive interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
