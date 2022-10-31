ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paris Masters: De Minaur upsets Medvedev to reach last 16

Australian Alex de Minaur upset world No 3 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Rolex Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday afternoon. This is the biggest upset in the tournament so far after Jannick Sinner’s elimination against Lorenzo Musetti (first round)
Tiafoe continues late-season surge to reach quarter-finals at Paris Masters

American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur had taken out former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in the previous round but Tiafoe hammered 14...
Tommy Paul spoils Nadal’s return, rallying from a set and break down in Paris

American Tommy Paul moved into the last 16 of Paris Masters by defeating Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the second seed, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the Accor Arena on Wednesday evening. Paul, ranked No 31, will face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, next. THE BIGGEST WIN OF HIS...
Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris

American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
Holger Rune saves three match points to edge Wawrinka in Paris thriller

Dane Holger Rune advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Rune had to show his steel to earn the victory, the Dane saved two match points while serving at 4-5, 15-40 in the second set, and he saved another at 5-6, ad-out in the third set before playing a perfect tiebreak to close out his victory in two hours and 30 minutes.
Paris Masters: Good start for Tsitsipas against Evans

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, defeated Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and No 12 seed Cameron Norrie next. Evans,...
Paris Masters: Musetti keeps his winning mood, Ruud next

Italian Lorenzo Musetti won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2 to move into the last 16 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, the No 3 seed, next. Ahead of his victory, the 20-year-old Italian defeated Croat Marin Čilić,...
Rune downs Rublev to set up Alcaraz clash in Paris Masters quarter-finals

Dane Holger Rune continued his stunning year as he beat Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 at the Accor Arena in the second round of the Paris Masters on Thursday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 18, who won his second ATP Tour title recently in Stockholm, will now...
Paris Masters: In-form Rune ends Hurkacz’s hopes of reaching ATP Finals

In-form Dane Holger Rune reached the last 16 of Paris Masters by beating Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 10 seed, 7-5, 6-1 at the Accor Arena on Wednesday evening. Rune, who broke into the world’s top 20 for the first time on Monday at No 18, will play Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 7 seed, next.
Auger-Aliassime scrapes past Ymer, boosts hopes of securing ATP Finals spot

Red-hot Felix Auger-Aliassime recovered from a set and 4-1 down to beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to reach the last 16 of the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday. The Canadian trailed 4-1 in the second set but hit back brilliantly to extend his winning streak...
Paris Masters: Tiafoe makes last 16 eliminating Draper

American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by winning against Jack Draper 6-3, 7-5 at the Accor Arena on Wednesday. All business 👔@FTiafoe sees off Draper 6-3 7-5 to book his place in the Paris round of 16#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/wRiciyRnGF. — Tennis...
Year-end world No 1 contenders shying away from talking about top spot

It will take more than that to stifle our pleasure in following the Rolex Paris Masters 2022. But when Rafael Nadal broke out a bemused smile on Tuesday, the one that means he is preparing a little phrase to keep in mind, we understood that our reading of the tournament was about to change.
Former champ Khachanov sets Djokovic clash at Paris Masters

Russian Karen Khachanov advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, next in a rematch of the 2018 final. 2018...
Dow Tennis Classic: Li moves into last 8

American Ann Li edged out Pole Magdalena Frech 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Wednesday night. Li, ranked No 147, will face the winner of the match between Japanese Nao Hibino and American Robin Anderson next.

