Dane Holger Rune advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Rune had to show his steel to earn the victory, the Dane saved two match points while serving at 4-5, 15-40 in the second set, and he saved another at 5-6, ad-out in the third set before playing a perfect tiebreak to close out his victory in two hours and 30 minutes.

2 DAYS AGO