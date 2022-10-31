ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea

NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"
Distractify

24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away

With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Vice

Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death

SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
BBC

Seoul crush witnesses describe 'out of control' scene

Two 21-year-olds said the sight of first-aiders treating crowds was like something out of a film. They described the chaos as emergency services began to treat people injured in the crush. The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area, for Halloween. Most victims...
HollywoodLife

Lee Ji-han Dead: Everything To Know About K-Pop Star Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede

Lee Ji-han was a K-pop star. He died in a stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24 years old when he died. K-Pop star Lee Ji-han died at a massive Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea on October 29. The 24-year-old was killed during a crowd rush that claimed that lives of at least 150 people. Ji-han’s management company 935 Entertainment confirmed the tragic news the following day, on October 30.
The Independent

Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush

At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
The Associated Press

World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

HONG KONG (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea’s deadliest accident in years. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased. “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” said President Biden in a tweet. “The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.”
Complex

More Than 100 Dead After Halloween Festivities Crowd Surge in Seoul (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/29, 8:38 p.m. ET: South Korean officials confirmed at least 146 people were killed in the Itaewon crowd surge. Yongsan Fire Chief Choi Seong-beom said most of the victims were teenagers or in the 20s. Two of the dead were foreigners; however, he did not reveal their nationalities. President...
BBC

Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young

On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.

Comments / 0

Community Policy