These Are Some Of The Victims Of The Halloween Crowd Crush Disaster In Seoul
The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.
BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea
NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
A rule of physics dictates when a crowd crush turns deadly, like in Seoul, South Korea, where 154 died
Crowds can be deadly and people should learn how to spot the signs of an unsafe situation, crowd dynamics researcher Mehdi Moussaïd told Insider.
K-Pop Star Lee Ji-han Dies In Seoul Crowd Surge
Lee Ji-han was among the over 150 people who died in the Seoul crowd surge over Halloween weekend.
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
BBC
Seoul crush witnesses describe 'out of control' scene
Two 21-year-olds said the sight of first-aiders treating crowds was like something out of a film. They described the chaos as emergency services began to treat people injured in the crush. The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area, for Halloween. Most victims...
Seoul crowd crush: what we know so far about Halloween deaths in Itaewon
At least 150 people have been killed and around 80 injured in a crowd crush and stampede in a narrow alley during Halloween festivities in Itaewon, a popular leisure district of Seoul in South Korea. Officials said a large crowd began pushing forward in the sloped alley near the Hamilton...
Lee Ji-han Dead: Everything To Know About K-Pop Star Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede
Lee Ji-han was a K-pop star. He died in a stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24 years old when he died. K-Pop star Lee Ji-han died at a massive Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea on October 29. The 24-year-old was killed during a crowd rush that claimed that lives of at least 150 people. Ji-han’s management company 935 Entertainment confirmed the tragic news the following day, on October 30.
At least 149 killed in crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 149 people have been killed and at least 150 more injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul, officials have said. Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said dozens were...
Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush
At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
South Korean actorYoon Hong-bin shares his experience of the Halloween tragedy in Seoul
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shared his experience of the tragedy that took place in Seoul this Halloween. He shared that he witnessed the aftermath of the incident and tried to apply CPR to a survivor. RELATED: K-Pop star Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween...
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
HONG KONG (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea’s deadliest accident in years. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased. “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” said President Biden in a tweet. “The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.”
Complex
More Than 100 Dead After Halloween Festivities Crowd Surge in Seoul (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/29, 8:38 p.m. ET: South Korean officials confirmed at least 146 people were killed in the Itaewon crowd surge. Yongsan Fire Chief Choi Seong-beom said most of the victims were teenagers or in the 20s. Two of the dead were foreigners; however, he did not reveal their nationalities. President...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young
On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.
NJ Korean families desperately call relatives after Seoul Halloween stampede
As soon as Yena Choe learned about the stampede in Seoul on Saturday, she began calling her relatives in South Korea. More than 150 people died and more than 130 were injured while celebrating Halloween in the Itaewon district. She reached out to her grandparents, aunts and uncles to make sure the family...
Seoul crowd disaster leaves South Korea reeling, as death toll rises to 154
South Korean authorities are investigating the crowd surge that killed at least 154 partygoers in Seoul, as the rattled nation attempts to come to terms with one of its worst-ever disasters.
'He was curious about the world': Friends remember American student killed in Seoul Halloween disaster
When he arrived in the South Korean city of Seoul in late August, American exchange student Steven Blesi quickly developed a wide circle of friends from around the world.
