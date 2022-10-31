Read full article on original website
A rule of physics dictates when a crowd crush turns deadly, like in Seoul, South Korea, where 154 died
Crowds can be deadly and people should learn how to spot the signs of an unsafe situation, crowd dynamics researcher Mehdi Moussaïd told Insider.
K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24, Killed in South Korean Halloween Crowd Tragedy
South Korean actor-singer Lee Jihan, 24, was one of 154 people killed during a deadly Halloween crowd surge in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday. Lee died as a result of the crush in the narrow city streets which also left more than 100 people injured, Billboard reported Sunday, citing the star's agencies, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment.
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shares account of Itaewon crowd crush
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin has shared his experience in Seoul’s Itaewon district on October 29 where a crowd crush occurred, a tragedy he thought “could have been prevented”. On October 30, Yoon shared a now-deleted Instagram post recounting his Saturday night at Itaewon, when the incident...
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
Seoul crowd crush: what we know so far about Halloween deaths in Itaewon
At least 150 people have been killed and around 80 injured in a crowd crush and stampede in a narrow alley during Halloween festivities in Itaewon, a popular leisure district of Seoul in South Korea. Officials said a large crowd began pushing forward in the sloped alley near the Hamilton...
Lee Ji-han Dead: Everything To Know About K-Pop Star Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede
Lee Ji-han was a K-pop star. He died in a stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24 years old when he died. K-Pop star Lee Ji-han died at a massive Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea on October 29. The 24-year-old was killed during a crowd rush that claimed that lives of at least 150 people. Ji-han’s management company 935 Entertainment confirmed the tragic news the following day, on October 30.
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise.
Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush
At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
South Korea Halloween crush: Who were the victims?
At least 154 people are known to have died in Saturday's tragic Halloween crush in a popular nightlife district of the South Korean capital, Seoul. Most of the victims were in their 20s and there were more women among the dead than men. Officials say there are 26 foreign nationals among the deceased.
2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
At least two U.S. citizens were among those killed in the deadly crowd surge in South Korea's capital on Saturday night, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has confirmed. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world," U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement.
South Korea opens investigation into deadly Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul
Shops closed and concerts cancelled after Halloween party surge kills more than 150 people, as questions raised over crowd control
NJ Korean families desperately call relatives after Seoul Halloween stampede
As soon as Yena Choe learned about the stampede in Seoul on Saturday, she began calling her relatives in South Korea. More than 150 people died and more than 130 were injured while celebrating Halloween in the Itaewon district. She reached out to her grandparents, aunts and uncles to make sure the family...
Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young
On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.
151 Dead In Seoul's Nightclub District Halloween Stampede
South Korea’s first Halloween celebration since COVID ended in tragedy Saturday night as 151 partygoers died from a stampede. The majority of the victims were teenagers and young adults who wanted to enjoy the festivities in Seoul’s most popular nightlife district. Halloween Tragedy In Seoul. Authorities still don’t...
'He was curious about the world': Friends remember American student killed in Seoul Halloween disaster
When he arrived in the South Korean city of Seoul in late August, American exchange student Steven Blesi quickly developed a wide circle of friends from around the world.
