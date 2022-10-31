Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton: Republicans Worried About Crime Not ‘Too Bothered’ By Paul Pelosi Attack
“That person is married to the speaker of the House, who’s of a different political party.”
U.S. Capitol police chief: attack on Pelosi's husband bolsters case for more security
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband highlights the need for more money to protect lawmakers in a bitterly divided political climate, the head of the Capitol Police said on Tuesday.
Paul Pelosi's attack stirs lawmakers' fears over their own safety
The violent break-in at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is renewing calls to increase security for members of Congress and those close to them. Prosecutors say the attack on Pelosi's husband, Paul, was politically motivated. Now Democrats and Republicans are worried that crimes like that may happen more often. NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo joins us now. Ximena, this attack has got to be hitting pretty close to home for lawmakers. What are they saying?
The attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband reveals gaps in lawmakers' security
Lawmakers and election officials are facing threats after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home. The attack has exposed some of the shortcomings of the security around lawmakers. The question of who should be protected and how is being talked about on Capitol Hill and across the country as law enforcement officials warn of threats to political candidates and election workers.
US government issued warning of ‘heightened threat’ around midterms – on same day Paul Pelosi attacked
The US government has issued a grave warning of a “heightened threat” to lawmakers during the November midterms – on the very same day that Nancy Pelosi’s husband was the victim of a violent hammer attack by a man said to be on the hunt for the House speaker.The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and the US Capitol Police sent a joint intelligence bulletin to law enforcement partners across the country on Friday warning that a rise in domestic violent extremism (DVE) and “perceptions” of election fraud could lead to a spike in violence.The...
U.S. Willing to Use Military to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon
Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley said that a military option will not be ruled out as a last resort as the Biden administration pursues diplomatic options.
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
Police back Republican candidates in U.S. midterms, even those at Jan. 6 riot
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed some Democratic candidates in past elections. But this year, in each of the 13 races it weighed in on, the union decided Republicans would be more forceful champions of law enforcement.
Man attempted car attack outside Pentagon and said "I hate America," court documents say
An Ethiopian man living in Virginia who allegedly yelled "F*** America" and told officers "I hate America" is accused of attempting to attack federal police officers outside the Pentagon last week, according to federal court documents. Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, allegedly drove through a security checkpoint outside the Pentagon on Friday,...
Mar-a-Lago Swept by Secret Service After Police Receive Trespass Call
Palm Beach Police are said to have responded to the call regarding a trespasser at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday morning.
Republican-led States Are Suing to Expel Legal Immigrants at the Border
A coalition of Republican-led states is asking a district court to consider whether the Biden administration should be held in contempt of court for violating an order requiring it to expel undocumented immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The supposed offense? Letting Haitian immigrants enter the country legally.The effort shows the states are not interested in solving illegal immigration, but rather, keeping immigrants out of the country entirely. Indeed, by trying to stop the legal flow of immigrants, they are explicitly requesting that the Biden administration intentionally sabotage the border in a way that would increase illegal immigration.These Republican-led states want...
BET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Comments On Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre weighed in Tuesday (Nov. 1) on the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff and the rash of other shootings in recent days, underscoring that the president is committed to stemming gun violence. “Enough is enough,” Jean-Pierre stated. “Gun violence in this country is an...
US warned of Iranian attack on targets in Saudi Arabia, Iraq: report
Saudi Arabia has warned the United States of an imminent Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom and in Iraq, with the U.S. military now on heightened alert, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Riyadh shared intelligence with Washington indicating the elevated danger, causing Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and other...
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba
The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump's opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention.The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the U.S. government “has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more humane dimension, with the purpose of deliberately...
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients' medical records – including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated. In the lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claim that state...
Where American Politics Is Heading, in Seven Books
On November 8, as in any election season, voters will be asked to weigh in on issues such as inflation, crime, and gas prices. Battling for their attention are loaded cultural debates over the end of Roe v. Wade and what children should learn in school. But this is no normal midterm cycle: Few American elections in recent memory have been as threatened by the specter of political violence and democratic dissolution as this one. Last week, a man attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home; Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election continues to cast a long shadow over the integrity of the democratic process; hundreds of candidates who deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election will appear on ballots.
Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Court denies healthcare provider’s attempt to prevent DOL from pursuing damages for COVID-19 whistleblower
The dismissal of a state claim against an organization over alleged health and safety violations does not necessarily mean that the organization is off the hook for damages related to those alleged violations, a federal court has ruled. The Labor Department shared the news on Monday, saying it was a “significant decision.”
Iran to hold trials for protesters arrested in demonstrations that began last month
In a bid to quell protests, Iran is bringing hundreds of people to Iran's version of justice. Security forces have arrested many people who marched after the death of Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police. Now trials are beginning, although with much less visibility than trials would receive elsewhere. Tara Sepehri Far is gathering what information she can by tracking the fates of defendants for Human Rights Watch.
Concerns of political violence loom days before the midterms
Today the head of the U.S. Capitol Police said his agency needs more resources to adequately protect members of Congress in the current political climate. This comes just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was physically attacked in their San Francisco home. And these events have renewed concerns over the possibility of political violence around the midterm elections. Both NPR's Odette Yousef and Miles Parks have been looking into that possibility and join us now. Hi to both of you.
