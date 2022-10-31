Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized for cold exposure after overnight search in Lake City
A man was taken to the hospital for cold exposure after an overnight search in Lake City. Pennsylvania State Police conducted the search near the Lake Erie Bluffs in the 11000 block of West Lake Road in Lake City. According to reports from the scene, 911 received a call about a missing man in mental […]
West 12th Street to see traffic pattern changes at several intersections
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four intersections along West 12th Street in Erie will see traffic pattern changes beginning next week. The upcoming work was announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The changes are part of a project that aims to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists while allowing for safer and more efficient traffic flow […]
erienewsnow.com
Traffic Pattern Changes Coming to 4 Intersections on 12th St.
Drivers who use several intersections on 12th St. in the City of Erie will see permanent traffic pattern changes starting next week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday. The changes include:. Greengarden Boulevard and West 12th Street – The northbound and southbound lanes will be changed from two...
explore venango
Teen Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Georgetown Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle on Georgetown Road on Monday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:56 p.m. on Monday, October 31, on Georgetown Road in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates
Imagine driving on the highway, going about 65 miles per hour, and out of nowhere a rock or brick comes crashing down on your car. It’s scary. It can be deadly. And state police say it’s happening here in Erie. Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect or suspects. Police are looking into […]
Crews recover crashed semi from ravine along I-90 in Girard Twp.
A semi was removed from a ravine along Interstate 90 days after it veered off the road. Eagle Towing worked to remove the semi from a culvert near Crooked Creek throughout the day. The company used two rotators to winch the truck and trailer one by one and pull them up the embankment. Crews pulled […]
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
explore venango
Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
yourdailylocal.com
Clarendon Woman Killed in Monday Crash Near Union City
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Clarendon woman was killed as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Union City on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. According to Corry-based PSP, Sheryl R. Devaul, 70 of Clarendon, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry west on Route...
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County
A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
wrfalp.com
Two Girls Lost in the Woods Found Safe in Town of Ripley
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Johnson Road just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a 7-year-old girl and 16-year old girl being lost in the woods. The Sheriff’s K-9 Bentley was sent out on the search and able to...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
yourerie
Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff
After an hours-long standoff at home in Albion, one person is in custody after peacefully surrendering to police after midnight. Neighbors on North Main Street responded to the incident and told us how they feel law enforcement handled the situation. They felt that law enforcement handled the standoff to the best of their ability, but they feel that it lasted longer than it should have.
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Crawford County
SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle collided with two utility poles and overturned in Summit Township on Friday morning. According to Meadville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:49 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on State Highway 18 in Summit Township, Crawford County.
erienewsnow.com
Railroad Crossing Improvements Planned in Union City, Erie County
Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing surface at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 8 in Union City, Erie County. Due to the construction, a portion of Route 8 (Main Street) and Route 6 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) will be closed from November 7th to November 14th, 2022.
Heated argument leads to fatal shooting in Venango Co.
In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting. Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township. The police report states that Heathcote admitted […]
yourerie
Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance
Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance. Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city …. Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC...
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
