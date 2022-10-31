Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Reaching For A Record High This Weekend
ERIE, PA – A mainly sunny sky Friday should push the thermometer into the low 70s, as high pressure rules the Great Lakes and Northeast. A strong southerly flow increases on Saturday, with gusts to 40 mph possible. Despite increasing clouds, the temperature will soar into the mid-70s, which puts us in record territory. The record high is 77 degrees in 1948!
yourerie
SeaWolves to sport new alternative uniforms on Thursdays in 2023
SeaWolves to sport new alternative uniforms on Thursdays in 2023. SeaWolves to sport new alternative uniforms on Thursdays …. SeaWolves to sport new alternative uniforms on Thursdays in 2023. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Erie sports tournaments see national...
yourerie
Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail
Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail. Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back …. Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail. Pastore holds town hall at Erie’s Blasco Library …. Pastore holds town hall at...
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
yourerie
Jet Pet: Sadie
Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Master P working to `save lives` after daughter`s …. Percy Miller, also known as Master P, is a hip-hop icon who has built an empire, owning and investing in everything from record labels and clothing lines to real estate, restaurants and a food line. He is also a father of nine children, and in May, his daughter Tytyana died. This week, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined the cause of a death was a fentanyl overdose. Master P is now dedicated to speaking out about mental health and drug use in the hopes it will help other families.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Cole Swindell sells out Warner Theatre in Erie, PA
People with their flannel shirts, baseball hats and cowboy/cowgirl boots lined State Street in downtown Erie, PA on October 20th, 2022 for the Back Down to the Bar Tour which featured Cole Swindell and special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. They played at the newly renovated Warner Theatre to...
Avian flu surging turkey prices before holidays, not for one Waterford farm
The arrival of November has Thanksgiving on everyone’s minds. However, avian flu has caused a national turkey shortage, causing prices of poultry to rise and potentially throwing some people’s holiday meal in jeopardy. The first case of avian influenza was detected in Pennsylvania back in April. It’s killed over 7.3 million turkeys this year nationwide, […]
yourerie
Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance
Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance. Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city …. Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC...
yourerie
Gannon University names new president
Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Master P working to `save lives` after daughter`s …. Percy Miller, also known as Master P, is a hip-hop icon who has built an empire, owning and investing in everything from record labels and clothing lines to real estate, restaurants and a food line. He is also a father of nine children, and in May, his daughter Tytyana died. This week, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined the cause of a death was a fentanyl overdose. Master P is now dedicated to speaking out about mental health and drug use in the hopes it will help other families.
yourerie
Erie Humane Society going the extra mile to rehab dog believed to be hit by a car
Erie Humane Society going the extra mile to rehab dog believed to be hit by a car. Erie Humane Society going the extra mile to rehab …. Erie Humane Society going the extra mile to rehab dog believed to be hit by a car. Paul Pelosi released from hospital. KRON4's...
Man hospitalized for cold exposure after overnight search in Lake City
A man was taken to the hospital for cold exposure after an overnight search in Lake City. Pennsylvania State Police conducted the search near the Lake Erie Bluffs in the 11000 block of West Lake Road in Lake City. According to reports from the scene, 911 received a call about a missing man in mental […]
yourerie
Thousands of students attend first Erie Philharmonic Youth Concert in three years
Thousands of students attend first Erie Philharmonic Youth Concert in three years. Thousands of students attend first Erie Philharmonic …. Thousands of students attend first Erie Philharmonic Youth Concert in three years. Watch live: FOX 66 News First at 10 p.m. Watch live: FOX 66 News First at 10 p.m.
Two major Erie projects set to receive combined $8 million
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie projects are set to receive a combined $8 million in funding. International Recycling Group (IRG) of Erie will receive $5 million, and Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will receive $3 million for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property. IRG is a proposed $200 million plastic recycling facility that will […]
After playoff opt-outs, Pa. football team needs just 2 wins to get to 5A title game
The high school football postseason party begins this weekend, but one Pennsylvania team already finds itself just two victories away from the Class 5A state title game without having played a snap. Cathedral Prep of Erie fashioned an 8-2 regular season record, which qualified the Ramblers for the District 6-8-10...
yourerie
Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff
Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff. Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff. AAA Study Finds Emergency Braking Tech Won’t Save …. AAA recently conducted a study involving "Automatic emergency Braking" technology, and the results were nothing like the car manufacturers advertised. Avian flu surging turkey prices before...
yourerie
Junior Achievement of Western PA presents Celebrating Success 2022
Your investment will help inspire and prepare today’s young people for a successful tomorrow. The Erie County Board of Directors and the Celebrating Success Committee present this year’s Celebrating Success event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Erie Art Museum. Celebrating Success recognizes...
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
Dozens of volunteers begin setting up lights at Presque Isle State Park for ‘Presque Isle Lights’
Dozens of volunteers from Penelec and Presque Isle Partnership are getting a head start putting up holiday lights around Presque Isle State Park. Over the next few days, Penelec bucket trucks and lineman will be busy hanging string lights on buildings and trees throughout the park. This will be the third year lights will be […]
Comments / 0