DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO