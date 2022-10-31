ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Oregon launches 1st veterans dental program

Veterans who do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan can apply for a state-funded dental program as of Nov. 1. The Veteran Dental Program is the first of its kind in the state, according to NPR affiliate KLCC. The dental benefits offered in the new program are separate from...
OREGON STATE
5 states with the largest decreases in dentist pay

Idaho saw the largest decrease in annual dentist pay between 2020 and 2021, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here are five states with the largest decreases in dentist pay, using salary data from 2020 and 2021, the latest year data is available:. Idaho. 2020: $206,360. 2021:...
IDAHO STATE
Dental Care Alliance adds New York practice

Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance recently added East Northport, N.Y.-based Mascolo Dental to its network. The practice's services include preventative and restorative dentistry, cosmetic treatments, implants and periodontics, according to a Nov. 1 news release. This is the DSO's 20th New York practice. Dental Care Alliance has more than 390...
SARASOTA, FL
Today’s Dental Network celebrates 1-year mark with rebranding efforts

Today’s Dental Network is undergoing rebranding after reaching its one-year anniversary. The effort was led by Chief Marketing Officer Shanna Tumbleson, and it produced a new logo, tagline, credo, vision, mission and core value statements, according to a Nov. 1 news release from the company. The company supports 25...
FLORIDA STATE
5 updates in California to know

Here are five recent dental updates taking place in California:. 1. Orange, Calif.-based Western Dental opened an office in Selma, Calif. 2. California has had the most DSO activity so far in 2022. 3. A California law set to go into effect Jan. 1 allows some California prescribers to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gen4 Dental Partners adds Kansas dental group

Tempe, Ariz-based Gen4 Dental Partners recently added New Horizons Dental Practice Management to its network. New Horizons Dental Practice Management is led by CEO and cofounder Guy Gross, DDS, according to an Oct. 31 LinkedIn post. The Salina, Kan.-based practice management group has 12 locations in the state.
KANSAS STATE
DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts

DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Rock Dental Brands lands 1st Florida affiliation

Little Rock, Ark.-based Rock Dental Brands recently added its first Florida practice to its network. The dental group affiliated with Coastline Orthodontics in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a Nov. 2 news release shared with Becker's. Rock Dental Brands supports 102 dental offices in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme

An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
TINLEY PARK, IL
MB2 Dental adds Kentucky practice

Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental expanded its network by affiliating with a practice in Kentucky. Herald Family Dentistry is based in Fort Thomas and is led by Joe Herald, DMD, according to a Nov. 1 LinkedIn post by MB2 Dental. The DSO supports more than 450 practices across 38 states, according...
FORT THOMAS, KY

