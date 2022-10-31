Read full article on original website
What is Mastodon, the trending topic on Twitter that Elon Musk wants to silence
Officially, Twitter belongs to Elon Musk. A few days ago, the tycoon took control of the company after a long process of negotiations (and legal problems), and the first thing he did was kick out the entire administrative leadership to take full control of the company as CEO. And the first changes have not been long in appearing, changes that many users are not liking too much and that have given rise to a concept that is having a greater impact within this social network: Mastodon. But what is this, and why does Elon Musk not like to talk about it?
Disbandment of the Twitter board, which suspends its Chirp developer event
When barely a week has passed since the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the company’s management team until the entry of its new owner in the company has been practically dismantledboth for the layoffs that Musk executed in his first hours as the new owner of Twitter and for the resignations that occurred during the following days.
Twitter Blue will cost eight dollars a month
As you surely remember, because it happened just yesterday, we learned that Elon Musk planned to raise the price of Twitter Blue, the premium version of the social network, and that it was also going to link it with its verified program. A decision that was already controversial per seand that generated even more angry responses when it was learned that his plans were to raise the price of Blue to as much as twenty dollars a month.
Taylor Swift adds second 'The Eras Tour' show in Tampa
Calling all Swifties! A week after announcing her "The Eras Tour," Taylor Swift has added another Tampa date.
If you are original, soon you will be able to earn a lot of money on Instagram
More and more users are professionally engaged in social networks. Of course, this is of interest to those responsible for these networks, such as Meta, since the more movement there is within these networks, the greater the income that the company will obtain in the form of advertising. For this reason, large companies are constantly looking for new ways to facilitate the generation of income for the content creators of their networks. And the new way of doing it comes from the hand of Meta, and is based on promote the creation and sale of NFTs directly from the platform.
Google’s first physical store in Spain is already a reality
This morning we had the opportunity to meet, in its official presentation, Google’s first physical store in Spain. In a rather small space, but very well used, the search engine company has opted for a concept that is not common in this sector, but once seen it seems to me to be a great success, and it is that it is perhaps not the most obvious option (and , therefore, the one adopted by other brands), but it is the most intelligent and practical for user-buyers.
Google will support more than 1,000 languages using Artificial Intelligence
Paulo Coelho said that “There is a language beyond words”. And it is true, because it is possible that two people who speak different languages can communicate with each other, and we are not talking about using English as a universal language, but through bodily expressions.
Android Auto: Google forces the latest update, smartphones running Android 6 and 7 are no longer compatible
Google has decided to force the installation of the latest Android Auto update. As a result, smartphones running Android 6 and 7, which could continue to take advantage of the platform provided they did not update the app, can no longer take advantage of the platform. Unless you opt for a newer device.
How to turn on Live Activity tracking on iPhone
After the official launch of iOS 16.1, one of the great novelties that the lock screens brought was the monitoring of live activities with the iPhone locked. For this reason, in this post we are going to tell you in detail what it consists of and, above all, how you can activate it quickly and without problems.
Netflix with advertising, also limited in compatibility
There is just one week left for the debut, in Spain, of the long-awaited plan with Netflix advertising, which will become the cheapest option to access the contents of the platform. Well, actually a large part of the content, but not all of it, because due to rights issues, Netflix must renegotiate with the owners of some of the content in its catalog (not with its own productions, of course) to that its broadcast with advertising inserts is explicitly authorized.
Google says goodbye to Hangouts and the Street View app
It is well known that Google does not tremble if, when the time comes, it considers that a product or service has already reached the end of its useful life. Whether due to changes in its strategy, performance below expectations or the evolution of its ecosystem of services, it is better to shelve it and do something else. And although there are cases that were not particularly well accepted by their communities, such as Google Reader or Picasa, the truth is that in the vast majority of cases there are compelling reasons behind those closures that, constantly, go fattening the graveyard of Google.
How to remove the background of an image with the iPhone
The new versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 have brought with them many really interesting functions, but without a doubt, one of the most striking is the one that allows users to be able to eliminate the background of a photograph in just a few seconds and without the need to use any third party application. Therefore, in this post we want to tell you in detail what you have to do to achieve it.
