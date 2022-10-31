It is well known that Google does not tremble if, when the time comes, it considers that a product or service has already reached the end of its useful life. Whether due to changes in its strategy, performance below expectations or the evolution of its ecosystem of services, it is better to shelve it and do something else. And although there are cases that were not particularly well accepted by their communities, such as Google Reader or Picasa, the truth is that in the vast majority of cases there are compelling reasons behind those closures that, constantly, go fattening the graveyard of Google.

