Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES'
On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year. The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
‘Hondo’: John Wayne Held His Breath When Kissing Geraldine Page to Keep From ‘Puking’
John Wayne and Geraldine Page had intimate scenes in 'Hondo,' but he almost threw up when he smelt how bad her breath was.
Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary
As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg While Grieving Mom Naomi Judd’s Death
Ashley Judd says she suffered a leg injury over the summer that she sustained from a "freak accident" not long after the death of her mother. In a Zoom conversation with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint for the Open Mind lecture and conversation series, Judd says the fracture is now fully healed, and she associates the accident with grief.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Ina Garten Says Her Husband Jeffrey Accidentally Sent a 'Love Text' to the Wrong Person
The 'Barefoot Contessa' star told Drew Barrymore about how her husband's texts sometimes "go astray" Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey are still keeping things spicy after 53 years of marriage! In an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Food Network veteran chatted with Drew Barrymore about their relationship and communication skills — even if sometimes Jeffrey gets it wrong. The adorable pair, who wed in 1968, have shared stories about how they kept in touch via letters during Jeffrey's time in the army. Barrymore referenced this when chatting with Ina...
Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles
Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe says he spoke out against J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments because she doesn't represent 'everybody in the franchise'
"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe discussed why he felt it was important to speak out against J.K. Rowling's transphobic opinions.
Julie Powell, Writer Who Inspired 'Julie & Julia,' Dead at 49
Julie Powell has died. The writer, whose blog inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, died at her Olivebridge, New York, home on Oct. 26, The New York Times reports. She was 49. Eric Powell told the outlet that his wife, whom he wed in 1998 after meeting in high school, died of cardiac arrest. ET has reached out to him for comment.
Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86
Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome a New Puppy into the Family Named Piggy Lou: 'Baby Sister'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy!. The Grammy-winning singer, 28, and the Rhode founder, 25, introduced their family's latest addition — a cute pup named Piggy Lou — in a series of sweet photos on Instagram on Monday. Bieber debuted the...
