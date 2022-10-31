ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Parade

Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary

As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
The Boot

Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg While Grieving Mom Naomi Judd’s Death

Ashley Judd says she suffered a leg injury over the summer that she sustained from a "freak accident" not long after the death of her mother. In a Zoom conversation with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint for the Open Mind lecture and conversation series, Judd says the fracture is now fully healed, and she associates the accident with grief.
People

Ina Garten Says Her Husband Jeffrey Accidentally Sent a 'Love Text' to the Wrong Person

The 'Barefoot Contessa' star told Drew Barrymore about how her husband's texts sometimes "go astray" Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey are still keeping things spicy after 53 years of marriage! In an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Food Network veteran chatted with Drew Barrymore about their relationship and communication skills — even if sometimes Jeffrey gets it wrong. The adorable pair, who wed in 1968, have shared stories about how they kept in touch via letters during Jeffrey's time in the army. Barrymore referenced this when chatting with Ina...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TODAY.com

Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles

Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
ETOnline.com

Julie Powell, Writer Who Inspired 'Julie & Julia,' Dead at 49

Julie Powell has died. The writer, whose blog inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, died at her Olivebridge, New York, home on Oct. 26, The New York Times reports. She was 49. Eric Powell told the outlet that his wife, whom he wed in 1998 after meeting in high school, died of cardiac arrest. ET has reached out to him for comment.
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86

Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
ARKANSAS STATE

