50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Offset and Wife Cardi B Honor Migos Member Takeoff After His Death
Celebrating his memory. Offset and Cardi B gave a touching tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death on Tuesday, November 1. The WAP rapper, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video where Takeoff discusses the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late performer said in the interview from Complex Music about a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”
ABC Action News WFTS
Taylor Swift adds second 'The Eras Tour' show in Tampa
Calling all Swifties! A week after announcing her "The Eras Tour," Taylor Swift has added another Tampa date.
