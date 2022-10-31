Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
wpr.org
Is 'democracy on the ballot' in Wisconsin? Here's how voting rules could change under GOP control
Less than two weeks before Election Day, former President Barack Obama was in Milwaukee to deliver closing arguments for Wisconsin Democrats in the midterm elections. Speaking to a packed high school gymnasium, he had Democrats roaring as he talked about the economy, abortion rights and helping people pay their bills.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
Wisconsin's Secretary of State race gaining more attention than ever before
With days left until election day, voters are casting their ballots for highly contested seats like Governor and Senator, but also for Secretary of State.
Iowa and Nebraska: Where the general election stands as election day nears
3 News Now spoke to a national and local expert on where races like Nebraska Governor and Iowa Senate stand with days before the polls open.
Ad from right-wing PAC urges vote for deceased 3rd party candidate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The final days of an election tend to feature a few political stunts, but an online ad encouraging people to vote for someone who has died? That's enough to surprise even political professionals. "I think this is probably unprecedented," said Brian McClung, CEO of Part...
Daily Cardinal
New Marquette poll shows tightened Wisconsin Governor, U.S. Senate race
A new Marquette Law School Poll shows a tightened race for the two major Wisconsin elections. Of likely voters polled between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, Marquette finds the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and newcomer Republican Tim Michels to be a dead heat — each with 48% support. Independent Joan Beglinger and undecided voters capture the remaining individuals polled.
Wisconsin governor's race shatters spending record
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending. That tops the previous record of $93 million, set in 2018, and doesn’t include the final days of the race ahead of Tuesday’s election. The seven candidates for governor spent more than $69.4 million between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported. Evers spent about $37 million compared with about $24.5 million by Michels.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?
The year was 1990. St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: GOP governor candidate Michels on Wisconsin’s multi-billion-dollar budget surplus
The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin may be hoping history repeats itself at the polls next week. GOP candidate Tim Michels is pledging to reduce a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, a situation similar to the 1978 election, when Republican outsider Lee Dreyfus unseated Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber. “We know that...
KEVN
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope
ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires. On a visit to Elm City last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
Only fundraising amounts changing in Missouri in U.S. Senate, Congressional races
(The Center Square) – The only change in Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat race is the amount of money raised and spent on the race. The eight Congressional seats in the state appear likely to remain in the hands of the current party. RealClear Politics’ average polling data puts...
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
kcur.org
How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms
Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
