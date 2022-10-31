ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances

(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
US News and World Report

Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
US News and World Report

Turkey Says Russia Concerned Over Security, Exports in Grain Deal

ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it...
US News and World Report

Erdogan Tells Zelenskiy Ability of Ukraine, Russia to Sell Grain Critical

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan's office said. Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up...
US News and World Report

Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining

OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
US News and World Report

World Must Stand With Kyiv as Putin Counts on 'General Winter', EU Says

MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) - International partners must continue to support Ukraine as the country prepares to keep up its fight against Russia's invasion during the upcoming winter months, the European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday. "The winter is coming. Putin is waiting for the 'General Winter' to come and...
US News and World Report

Time to Finalise Sweden's and Finland's Entry to NATO, Stoltenberg Says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have delivered on the demands Turkey has set for their accession to NATO and time has come to welcome them to the alliance, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "It's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Capable of Retaking Kherson From Russia -Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbor. Austin's remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying...
US News and World Report

Swiss Again Reject German Request to Re-Export Swiss Ammunition to Ukraine

ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has again rejected an appeal from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, the government said on Thursday, saying such a move would violate Swiss neutrality. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had written to the government in Bern last month asking for permission to...
US News and World Report

Don't Expect Putin to Fall Anytime Soon, Says Western Official

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by his decision to invade Ukraine, but a change in power at the top in Russia is unlikely any time soon due to the autocratic nature of its political system, a Western official said on Wednesday. Putin, the longest-serving paramount Kremlin...
US News and World Report

Germany Urges Western Balkan Leaders to Resolve Conflicts

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia...
US News and World Report

Brittney Griner Faces Bleak Life in Russian Penal Colony

LONDON, (Reuters) - Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care - such are the conditions awaiting U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence. It's a world familiar to Maria Alyokhina,...
US News and World Report

North Korea Says U.S.-South Korea Drills 'Can No Longer Be Tolerated'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says He Will Not Take Part in G20 Summit if Putin Does

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he would not take part in a summit in Indonesia of the Group of 20 major economies if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin attends. Zelenskiy told reporters after talks in Kyiv with Greece's president that he had been invited to participate...
AFP

Frontline bridge gives hope to Ukrainians fighting for Kherson

The ageing Ukrainian fighter watched for months as his wounded comrades were rushed back across a humpback bridge marking the start of land Russia claims as its own. The 48-year-old stood with a hammer before the ruins of the school she headed before Russian forces took over the village at the start of the invasion -- only to be pushed back by the Ukrainians last month.
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Asserts Government Got '100%' in Tigray Peace Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Officials close to peace talks aimed at ending Ethiopia's deadly two-year war confirmed the full text of the signed accord on Thursday, but a key question remains: What led Tigray regional leaders to agree to terms that include rapid disarmament and full federal government control?

