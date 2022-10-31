Read full article on original website
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances
(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
Putin endorses evacuation of parts of Ukraine's Kherson region
KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia's retreat in one of the most hotly contested areas in Ukraine.
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Turkey Says Russia Concerned Over Security, Exports in Grain Deal
ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it...
Erdogan Tells Zelenskiy Ability of Ukraine, Russia to Sell Grain Critical
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan's office said. Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up...
Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining
OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
World Must Stand With Kyiv as Putin Counts on 'General Winter', EU Says
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) - International partners must continue to support Ukraine as the country prepares to keep up its fight against Russia's invasion during the upcoming winter months, the European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday. "The winter is coming. Putin is waiting for the 'General Winter' to come and...
Time to Finalise Sweden's and Finland's Entry to NATO, Stoltenberg Says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have delivered on the demands Turkey has set for their accession to NATO and time has come to welcome them to the alliance, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "It's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg...
Ukraine Capable of Retaking Kherson From Russia -Pentagon Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbor. Austin's remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying...
Swiss Again Reject German Request to Re-Export Swiss Ammunition to Ukraine
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has again rejected an appeal from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, the government said on Thursday, saying such a move would violate Swiss neutrality. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had written to the government in Bern last month asking for permission to...
Don't Expect Putin to Fall Anytime Soon, Says Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by his decision to invade Ukraine, but a change in power at the top in Russia is unlikely any time soon due to the autocratic nature of its political system, a Western official said on Wednesday. Putin, the longest-serving paramount Kremlin...
Germany Urges Western Balkan Leaders to Resolve Conflicts
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia...
Brittney Griner Faces Bleak Life in Russian Penal Colony
LONDON, (Reuters) - Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care - such are the conditions awaiting U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence. It's a world familiar to Maria Alyokhina,...
North Korea Says U.S.-South Korea Drills 'Can No Longer Be Tolerated'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and...
G7 ministers: severe consequences if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers said on Friday any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences, and renewed their call on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy Says He Will Not Take Part in G20 Summit if Putin Does
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he would not take part in a summit in Indonesia of the Group of 20 major economies if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin attends. Zelenskiy told reporters after talks in Kyiv with Greece's president that he had been invited to participate...
Frontline bridge gives hope to Ukrainians fighting for Kherson
The ageing Ukrainian fighter watched for months as his wounded comrades were rushed back across a humpback bridge marking the start of land Russia claims as its own. The 48-year-old stood with a hammer before the ruins of the school she headed before Russian forces took over the village at the start of the invasion -- only to be pushed back by the Ukrainians last month.
Ethiopia Asserts Government Got '100%' in Tigray Peace Deal
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Officials close to peace talks aimed at ending Ethiopia's deadly two-year war confirmed the full text of the signed accord on Thursday, but a key question remains: What led Tigray regional leaders to agree to terms that include rapid disarmament and full federal government control?
Exclusive-U.S. Says China and Russia Have Leverage to Stop North Korea Nuclear Test
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that while the United States had...
