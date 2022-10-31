Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Federal Agencies Investigating Fatal Plane Crash in Kentucky
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials were on their way to the site of a fatal plane crash in Kentucky on Thursday. The plane crashed south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said. Callers reported hearing a loud noise in that vicinity around 10...
3 Arrested in Florida Weeks After Georgia Jail Breakout
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two escapees from a Georgia jail and a girlfriend wanted for aiding their breakout have been arrested in Florida's capital city. WCTV-TV reported that John Mincey, Meahki Carter and Ezreyah Bragdon were all taken into custody Wednesday in Tallahassee. Mincey, 30, and Carter, 18, are...
The Battlegrounds: Oregon Governor
Democratic nominee: Former House Speaker Tina Kotek. Republican nominee: Former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan. Independent candidate: Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. Oregon is a state that generally votes Democratic, but with the unpopularity of term-limited Democratic incumbent Kate Brown, this contest has become unexpectedly wide open. It’s a...
