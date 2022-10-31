The Houston Astros escaped with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and they are now just now a victory away from taking home another big league crown. It could have gone in the opposite direction, though, if it weren’t for this insane outfield work in the bottom of the ninth inning by Chas McCormick, who not only saved the day for the Astros but also helped secure the first win in a World Series game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO