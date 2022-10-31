ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s response to leaving in Lance McCullers won’t inspire confidence

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explains his logic behind keeping Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound far longer than it should be after his horrible start in Game 3 of the World Series. The Astros lost the Tuesday showdown after the Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a home run party in the first two innings of the […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s response to leaving in Lance McCullers won’t inspire confidence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Astros can’t celebrate too much after no-hitter vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies

The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies by tossing just the second no-hitter in World Series history. It was the first ever combined no-hitter as Cristian Javier tossed six innings and the Astros bullpen did the rest. Don Larsen previously threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the […] The post The reason Astros can’t celebrate too much after no-hitter vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series

Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.
‘I owe him more than a dinner’: Ryan Pressly reacts to epic catch from Chas McCormick to seal Astros’ 3-2 World Series lead

Welcome to October baseball, baby! The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies has been an entertaining watch so far. Game 5 was no different, as Houston went into the final inning holding a slim one-run lead against the white-hot Philly squad. They needed big plays from their defense to hold, […] The post ‘I owe him more than a dinner’: Ryan Pressly reacts to epic catch from Chas McCormick to seal Astros’ 3-2 World Series lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros OF Kyle Tucker’s hilarious 8-word message to Chas McCormick after huge World Series catch

Winning a World Series isn’t easy. (Understatement of the century right there.) Many events have to break right for a team, and even then, there are no guarantees that they will be the ones left standing come the end of the year. Thus, a team needs everyone to step up in their own way, be […] The post Astros OF Kyle Tucker’s hilarious 8-word message to Chas McCormick after huge World Series catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone gets brutally honest on prospect of Aaron Judge leaving in free agency

While their season ended in disappointing fashion when they lost in the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees had a dramatic season in winning the American League East. Slugger Aaron Judge had one of the greatest seasons in recent memory for the Bronx Bombers. He is scheduled to become […] The post Aaron Boone gets brutally honest on prospect of Aaron Judge leaving in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5

Justin Verlander will go down as one of the greatest pitchers to ever play in history, but if you isolate his World Series numbers, it’s going to be hard to justify that claim. Verlander has been known to struggle on the grandest stage of baseball, and it appears that the bright lights of the World […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dusty Baker perfectly sums up World Series after Phillies home run barrage, Astros no-hitter

Dusty Baker has seen a lot throughout his career as an MLB manager. But through four games of the 2022 World Series, Baker continues to get surprised by what the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are doing. Game 4 only added to the chaos that this series has featured, and it has set the stage […] The post Dusty Baker perfectly sums up World Series after Phillies home run barrage, Astros no-hitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros OF Chas McCormick’s all-time catch to help save Justin Verlander’s first World Series win goes viral

The Houston Astros escaped with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and they are now just now a victory away from taking home another big league crown. It could have gone in the opposite direction, though, if it weren’t for this insane outfield work in the bottom of the ninth inning by Chas McCormick, who not only saved the day for the Astros but also helped secure the first win in a World Series game.
The Albert Pujols reason Harrison Bader thinks Aaron Judge may leave Yankees in free agency

There is no doubt who the biggest player to watch out for in MLB free agency, and that’s Aaron Judge, who has been generating a ton of attention from general managers and fanbases across baseball ever since he rejected the New York Yankees’ extension offer back in February, one that was reportedly worth $213.5 million. […] The post The Albert Pujols reason Harrison Bader thinks Aaron Judge may leave Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving may have already played his last game for Nets, claims ESPN expert

The Brooklyn Nets rocked the basketball world yet again on Thursday after announcing their decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for at least give games amid his antisemitic scandal. Perhaps even more shocking is how the suspension appears to be open-ended in nature after the team stated that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
Justin Turner opens up on contract situation with Dodgers’ $16M decision looming

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner enjoyed a tremendous season in 2022, serving as one of the most reliable batters in a loaded lineup. Turner has one more year left on his contract with the Dodgers, but it’s a club option for the 2023 season worth $16 million. The Dodgers have yet to make an official decision regarding Turner’s future with the team, but the veteran infielder is hopeful of returning to Los Angeles for another go around, and even remaining there for the rest of his career.
Heat legend Chris Bosh’s massive Bobby Bonilla-type deal is now over

New York Mets “legend” Bobby Bonilla’s name will forever be etched into the history books what with the ludicrous structure of his contract. The king of passive income, Bonilla will be paid $1.19 million by the Mets every July 1 from 2011 until 2035 (!) instead of being paid the $5.9 million he was owed after the 1999 season. However, it appears as if a similar kind of agreement exists in the NBA as well. Enter former Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh, who saw his career get cut short after battling blood clot issues.
