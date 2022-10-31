Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Tyrone and Fiz face another setback in John Stape storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Brown will face another setback next week, following their attempts to stop the publication of a true-crime book about Fiz's serial killer ex-husband John Stape. In the upcoming scenes, Tyrone tells Fiz he has bought the whole stock of books...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter receives big news in Eliza story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter will receive some big news next week as he attempts to get his granddaughter Eliza to move in with him. Stu's dark past resurfaced in recent months when it was revealed he'd been in prison for murder, a crime he vehemently denied committing.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale scriptwriter confirms another shock death
It seems that Emmerdale fans are in for another tense episode, after a writer let slip that another death is on the horizon. After the horrific storm claimed several lives, the ITV soap is set to lose another fan-favourite character, scriptwriter Sharon Marshall revealed on This Morning. Monday night’s episode...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie lands cinema release in 2023
A bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh is making his way to cinemas as the distribution rights to a slasher inspired by AA Milne's story have been acquired. Fathom Events will distribute Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in the US, where the film will be in cinemas for one day only on February 15, 2023. Altitude is handling distribution in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced, while other territories are also planning theatrical releases (via The Hollywood Reporter).
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2
Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
digitalspy.com
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Coming up on Emmerdale, it's the week of the trial as Nicola goes head-to-head with Naomi and the gang members in court. Elsewhere, the aftermath of the village's recent tragedies continues, while Kim tries to look to the future by uniting her family. Here's a full collection...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals outcome of Lola's surgery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has learned her cancer surgery was unsuccessful in EastEnders. Wednesday's (November 2) visit to Albert Square was a heartbreaking one, as Jay accidentally gave Lola some false hope about how the emergency brain operation had gone. The trouble arose when Jay overheard Lola's doctors talking...
digitalspy.com
Superman's Henry Cavill reacts to James Gunn's big new DC role
Returning Superman star Henry Cavill has reacted to James Gunn's huge new role overseeing DC's movies and TV series. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director was recently confirmed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, overseeing the creative side of things for the comics powerhouse.
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Emma Corrin was "scared shitless" meeting Harry Styles
The Crown star Emma Corrin has opened up about meeting Harry Styles for the first time ahead of filming My Policeman, saying they were "scared shitless". Starring alongside Styles and David Dawson, Corrin and Dawson explained how director Michael Grandage came up with a unique way for the actors to break the ice (via Variety).
digitalspy.com
Big Mouth's Nick Kroll discusses how long the show can run for
Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll has addressed the show's future, saying they "still have an incredible amount of stories to tell". The Netflix adult animated show recently dropped its sixth season, continuing the puberty trials of Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Lola, Missy, Jay and co. Speaking on how long the show...
digitalspy.com
Enola Holmes 2 credit scene: Who's playing that major character?
Enola Holmes 2 definitely has an eye on expanding its world for further adventures, and nothing says that more than the inclusion of a credit scene. The MCU has long used credit scenes to introduce new characters for future movies, and the Netflix sequel takes a leaf out of Marvel's book to do just the same by bringing a major Sherlock Holmes character into the fold.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race's Willam and Cheryl Hole hit back at claims there's 'too much Drag Race'
With RuPaul’s Drag Race launching a number of new franchises and spin-offs recently, some fans have been complaining about fatigue from the show. But stars Cheryl Hole and Willam have reminded viewers that just being able to say there is "too much" of the programme is a privilege. Speaking...
digitalspy.com
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
digitalspy.com
Fate: The Winx Saga gets cancelled by Netflix after two seasons
Fate: The Winx Saga won't be getting a third season following its cancellation by Netflix after just two seasons. Breaking the news via Instagram, showrunner Brian Young posted an emotional update on the series writing: "Hi All! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga."
digitalspy.com
Fluer and Vito in fix Row
According to The Sun they fell in thier dance off and was allowed to start again with no mention of the fall being put in the editing. They are good at making up fairy stories. If this happened, our Moley would surely be able to let us know. Until then...
digitalspy.com
BBC to exit Wogan House
...and Bridge House in Salford. Seems R2/6 will relocate into London BH, and Quay and Dock Houses in Salford. ....and Bridge House in Salford. Seems R2/6 will relocate into London BH, and Quay and Dock Houses in Salford. occy wrote: ». Mark C wrote: ». ....and Bridge House in Salford....
digitalspy.com
ED - Chas the vile, Cain the weak
I was sooooo angry after their scenes last night. DS posters called it that she would use Faith's death as a cover for her grief for Al. Her words in the pub were all about her.....there is a woman grieving for the man she loved...... Then she manipulates and twists...
Comments / 0