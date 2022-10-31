The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department wants to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is closed to thru traffic due to road construction. The work zone area is marked with signs that say “Road closed to thru traffic.” Law enforcement will be in the area stopping vehicles. Motorists can be fined up to $1-thousand and/or 90 days in jail. Officials say the work appears to be done, the road is still closed as workers are still putting in concrete and striping the road and putting up road signs that need to be completed yet.

