BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The grandfather of a missing Georgia toddler was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office, according to WJBF. Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old toddler in Burke County, vanished from his home last month. Deputies have since said they believe his mother is responsible for his death and that the child’s body was thrown in a dumpster. They’ve been searching a nearby landfill for his remains, but said they may not ever be recovered.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO