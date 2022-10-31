Read full article on original website
Cender Hall
4d ago
This is so sad for the family. At least they have him back so that they can put him to rest.
Reply
4
Related
Quinton Simon’s grandfather struck, killed in Georgia crash
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
Grandfather of missing GA toddler Quinton Simon hit, killed by car in hit-and-run
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The grandfather of a missing Georgia toddler was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office, according to WJBF. Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old toddler in Burke County, vanished from his home last month. Deputies have since said they believe his mother is responsible for his death and that the child’s body was thrown in a dumpster. They’ve been searching a nearby landfill for his remains, but said they may not ever be recovered.
WRDW-TV
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent mother caught in the middle of a high-speed chase. The Georgia State Patrol says 30-year-old Willie Sturdivant was wanted in several states and drove off when deputies tried to stop him for a traffic violation.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Red and Black
Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
Small plane crashes, narrowly misses Georgia home; no one seriously injured
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A pilot had minor injuries and no one else was hurt after a small plane crashed next to a home in southeast Georgia, according to police. Emergency responders in Statesboro found the single-engine plane crumpled on the ground Wednesday afternoon beside a vehicle parked outside a house. Police Chief Mike Broadhead told the Statesboro Herald the pilot was able to walk and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Clisby Place murder
UPDATE: The BCSO says that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 65-year-old Davis. Investigators were given information that pointed towards 34-year-old Quartez Marquis Johnson as the suspect behind the crime– Deputies were given tips that an individual that fit Johnson’s description was walking near the 4900 block of Riverside Drive– this led to deputies finding him and arresting him.
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
fox5atlanta.com
Officials find human remains after Georgia hunter discovers vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - Authorities may have found the remains of a Georgia man missing for a year on Saturday. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday afternoon found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens...
WMAZ
Warner Robins police say license plate-reading Flock cameras solving crimes
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say their new license plate reading cameras are helping keep Houston County safer. Since March, they've helped solve dozens of crimes. The Warner Robins Police Department hasn't been using this new, technology for very long, but they say it's already helping them...
Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
wgxa.tv
Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Gordon Highway and Thomas Lane around 5:07 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, they attempted to stop a blue Nissan Rouge driver for a traffic violation. The driver struck two different vehicles at different locations.
WRDW-TV
Missing child found safe, Richmond County deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child. Tuesday night, deputies say Deriona Rosena Lett, 12, was located safe.
A deer hunter discovered a missing Georgia man’s car, then aw enforcement uncovered remains nearby
A deer hunter in Laurens County discovered a vehicle resembling that of a Johnson County man who has been missing for one year. This car was discovered at a location off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County at about 5 p.m. Friday. The hunter contacted 911 and the tag...
WJCL
Missing in Vidalia: Police searching for teenager who disappeared overnight
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Vidalia need your help finding a missing teen. The police department reported Tuesday that Andrew Patterson was last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m. at his home on W 9th Street. Andrew is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 150...
douglasnow.com
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
Hunter finds missing Georgia man's car, Laurens County Sheriff and GBI find remains nearby
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County. In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319. The...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 4