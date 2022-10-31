ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

KMJ

Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine

COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
MADERA, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week

That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
SALINAS, CA
KMPH.com

U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
MODESTO, CA
KSBW.com

3 people arrested following shooting in north Salinas Tuesday afternoon

SALINAS, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in north Salinas, Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers found a 41-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wound in the parking lot of Fish & Chips, located at 2010 North Main Street. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
SALINAS, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted in connection to Livingston shooting

A manhunt is on for a suspect connected to a shooting at a restaurant in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Daniel Galvan believed to be from Ballico. Allegedly, Galvan was seen running from Los Gordos Restaurant Monday afternoon. He is now wanted for attempted murder. Anyone...
LIVINGSTON, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

In Memoriam: Los Banos native Ty David Cascia passes at 18

It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ty David Cascia. Ty passed peacefully of natural causes in his home on October 24, 2022, at the young age of 18. Ty is survived by his mother and best friend, Melanie Torres, his...
LOS BANOS, CA
KSBW.com

Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Manteca man killed in hit-and-run was father to 2 boys

MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca family has come forward hoping the public will provide a tip to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run. "If you saw anything around that area, anything suspicious, please come forward. He deserves justice. His kids deserve justice, his wife, family," said Alex Yanez, a very close cousin of victim Daniel Yanez.
MANTECA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Southbound 101 closed near Gilroy due to big rig crash

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a solo big rig crash near Gilroy has closed all southbound lanes Tuesday. CHP first reported the crash at 1:48 p.m. No injuries were reported. CHP said the truck driver lost control of the big rig for an unknown reason but did not crash with any other The post Southbound 101 closed near Gilroy due to big rig crash appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 people walking on sidewalk hit and killed in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people walking in the area of Augusta Ln and E. Juniper Ave. in Atwater were killed Wednesday morning when a vehicle left the roadway and hit them. The Atwater Police Department says officers responded to a call of an injury crash around 9:30 a.m.
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
MERCED, CA

