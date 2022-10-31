Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings: No. 21 Modesto Christian
No. 21 Modesto Christian (Modesto, Calif.) State championships: 2 (1997, 2004) Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023) Height: 6-0 | Class: Freshman (2026) Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2023) National rank: No. 137 | Status: Committed to San Diego State. F — Manasse Itete. Height: 6-6 | Class: Junior...
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
KMJ
Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
ediblemontereybay.com
Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week
That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
Good Samaritans cut seat belt, rescue man whose car landed in Bear Creek
Good Samaritans in Merced came to the rescue to help a man who was trapped inside a car in Bear Creek.
Man shot multiple times in Livingston, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Livingston on Monday.
KMPH.com
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
KMPH.com
12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
KSBW.com
3 people arrested following shooting in north Salinas Tuesday afternoon
SALINAS, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in north Salinas, Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers found a 41-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wound in the parking lot of Fish & Chips, located at 2010 North Main Street. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Woman dies after being hit by train in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died Thursday after being hit by a train in Shackelford, near Modesto. According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Luke Schwartz, it happened around 1:20 p.m. at 7th Street and Morgan. He says the train was going about 45 mph, couldn’t stop,...
KMPH.com
Man wanted in connection to Livingston shooting
A manhunt is on for a suspect connected to a shooting at a restaurant in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Daniel Galvan believed to be from Ballico. Allegedly, Galvan was seen running from Los Gordos Restaurant Monday afternoon. He is now wanted for attempted murder. Anyone...
Los Baños Enterprise
In Memoriam: Los Banos native Ty David Cascia passes at 18
It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ty David Cascia. Ty passed peacefully of natural causes in his home on October 24, 2022, at the young age of 18. Ty is survived by his mother and best friend, Melanie Torres, his...
KSBW.com
Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
Manteca man killed in hit-and-run was father to 2 boys
MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca family has come forward hoping the public will provide a tip to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run. "If you saw anything around that area, anything suspicious, please come forward. He deserves justice. His kids deserve justice, his wife, family," said Alex Yanez, a very close cousin of victim Daniel Yanez.
abc10.com
Modesto home crafts Halloween display to put smiles on faces
Christiana Caldera decided to put smiles on faces in Modesto this Halloween as her husband battles blood cancer. At this time, she just wants to make people happy.
Southbound 101 closed near Gilroy due to big rig crash
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a solo big rig crash near Gilroy has closed all southbound lanes Tuesday. CHP first reported the crash at 1:48 p.m. No injuries were reported. CHP said the truck driver lost control of the big rig for an unknown reason but did not crash with any other The post Southbound 101 closed near Gilroy due to big rig crash appeared first on KION546.
Shooting that erupted from parking lot fight being investigated by Salinas police
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Salinas are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Main Street. Police dispatched at 3:40 p.m. arrived to find a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out […]
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
KMPH.com
2 people walking on sidewalk hit and killed in Atwater
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people walking in the area of Augusta Ln and E. Juniper Ave. in Atwater were killed Wednesday morning when a vehicle left the roadway and hit them. The Atwater Police Department says officers responded to a call of an injury crash around 9:30 a.m.
A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
